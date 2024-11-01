Nullspace speeds antenna and radar simulations with new EM software tools



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 14, 2026



Nullspace Inc. has released a new version of its electromagnetic simulation suite that targets large-scale antenna and radar applications with faster frequency analysis and streamlined CAD preparation for RF engineers. The company positions the software as a way to shorten design cycles and time-to-market for complex RF systems by combining high-accuracy solvers with new automation features.

The new Nullspace Prep tool, part of the Nullspace RF suite, moves CAD cleanup directly into the hands of RF engineers. CAD files for satellites, communications systems, and defense platforms often contain mechanical details that do not affect RF performance but significantly slow electromagnetic simulations, and NS Prep introduces AI-based automation to remove those unnecessary features and reduce back-and-forth with mechanical design teams.

Nullspace EM now combines full-fidelity electromagnetic simulation with a proprietary matrix compression algorithm and Fast Adaptive Frequency Sweeps to deliver up to 100x faster frequency analysis in practical antenna and microwave design tasks. The approach replaces manual frequency sampling with a physics-informed interpolation across the entire band of interest, allowing engineers to specify only the start and end frequencies while the tool selects intermediate points to capture critical behaviors such as undesirable resonances.

According to the company, the combined compression and FAFS capabilities enable substantial speed-ups for applications such as wideband antenna on-body analysis, phased array performance evaluation, and other real-world RF system simulations. The full-fidelity nature of the solver is intended to preserve accuracy while scaling to larger and more complex designs than legacy tools typically support.

The release also introduces a Passive Circuit Loads feature in Nullspace EM to support more realistic RF modeling and design flexibility in large-scale phased arrays. Engineers can add electrically small impedance loads, analyze antenna terminations, and incorporate tunable lumped circuit loads when developing advanced systems such as tunable leaky-wave antennas and metasurfaces.

Nullspace states that these capabilities allow rapid optimization of impedance matching and system-level performance while maintaining accuracy and speed. By integrating CAD cleanup, adaptive frequency sweeps, matrix compression, and passive loading into a single environment, the company aims to modernize electromagnetic simulation workflows for mission-critical RF and quantum computing applications.

Nullspace focuses on full-fidelity, high-speed simulation software for RF systems and quantum architectures, leveraging technology validated over more than a decade in defense programs. Its tools are aimed at engineers working in aerospace, defense, 5G, spectrum management, and emerging quantum hardware who need to simulate larger, more complex designs without sacrificing solution accuracy.

