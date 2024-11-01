Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2026



Orion Space Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, has received a follow-on subcontract from Advanced Space to support Phase 2 of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) program. The new two-year award extends work that began in Phase 1, where the team investigated how orbital debris interacts with the ionosphere to reveal signatures that can be used for detection and tracking of otherwise untracked objects.

In the first phase of SINTRA, Orion conducted what it describes as the first large-scale statistical study of the relationship between space objects and ionospheric perturbations. By examining how debris modifies the plasma environment, the team identified patterns in the plasma wave signatures associated with orbiting objects. These results provided the scientific foundation needed to move from basic research toward operational techniques for indirect debris sensing.

Phase 2 of the program will focus on refining and operationalizing these methods to detect and characterize previously untracked debris through measurements of the plasma wave environment. Orion will develop and mature tools that estimate the properties of small orbital debris objects based solely on the disturbances they create in ionospheric plasma. The goal is to transform these plasma wave measurements into actionable data products that contribute directly to space domain awareness and space traffic coordination.

The SINTRA program addresses a critical gap in current space surveillance capabilities, namely the detection and tracking of orbital debris smaller than 10 centimeters. Objects below this size threshold typically fall outside the persistent tracking performance of existing radar and optical systems but still pose significant collision risks to satellites and crewed spacecraft. By exploiting their interaction with the upper atmosphere and ionospheric plasma, SINTRA seeks a new sensing modality for this lethal, non-trackable debris population.

"Orion has a long-standing legacy of advancing groundbreaking space science," said Gregg Burgess, president and general manager of Orion. "Our team's expertise in space domain awareness, plasma physics, and ionospheric modeling makes us uniquely positioned to deliver this cutting-edge solution for IARPA to further the state of the art in space traffic coordination and orbital debris mitigation." Burgess framed the Phase 2 work as a direct extension of Orion's broader mission to turn fundamental science into operational capabilities.

Arcfield leadership emphasized the strategic importance of the award to the companys overall space portfolio. "This contract award highlights Arcfield's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "Through Orion, we're developing innovative capabilities that not only advance scientific understanding but deliver practical solutions as our government mission partners seek complete space domain awareness, an increasingly complex challenge."

IARPA first awarded the SINTRA program in July 2023 to investigate how orbital debris interacts with the space environment and to develop new approaches to detect, track and characterize non-trackable debris. The Advanced Space performer team, which includes Orion, is one of a select group chosen to continue into Phase 2. By advancing indirect sensing methods based on plasma wave observations, the team aims to complement traditional radar and optical tracking networks and help mitigate the long-term risks posed by growing debris populations in Earth orbit.

About Orion Space Solutions, the company describes its heritage as rooted in applying fundamental space physics to real-world problems, with a focus on small satellite solutions and specialized sensing capabilities. Orion leverages scientific and engineering expertise to design systems that convert complex space environment measurements into usable data products and operational knowledge for customers with demanding mission needs.

