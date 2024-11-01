China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 30, 2025



China's manned space program has used a nationwide resource mobilization system to manage a recent contingency involving the Shenzhou-20 mission and to launch its follow-on Shenzhou-22 spacecraft within 20 days.

After the Shenzhou-20 return vehicle suffered minor window damage from space debris, the China Manned Space Agency activated its first contingency plan of this kind, coordinating experts and factories across the country to secure the crew's safe return and prepare a replacement vehicle.

The China Academy of Space Technology reported that the window anomaly triggered a rapid mobilization of specialists to study the cracks and assess risk, drawing on institutions including Beihang University, Beijing University of Technology, the University of Science and Technology Beijing, and the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Within the 20-day window, research and test teams completed risk analysis, solution evaluation, material and personnel allocation, the crew's return, and the emergency launch of Shenzhou-22. A veteran expert noted that once a command is issued, engines, solar cells, electronics, propellant, and other components from factories around China can reach the assembly workshop in Beijing within a day.

China's manned space program, underway since 1992, now consists of 14 major systems, hundreds of subsystems, and thousands of participating units, employing hundreds of thousands of people across the country. The program is structured to combine top-level planning with detailed implementation work distributed across this large network.

Program leaders describe a system that joins long-term national strategic planning with market mechanisms and technology development to coordinate manned spaceflight, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and the Chang'e lunar exploration program. The approach aims to align scientific objectives with industrial development by integrating many entities into shared projects.

A central feature of this framework is the coordination of different types of innovators, with state-owned research institutes and enterprises responsible for top-level design and system integration and private companies and university teams providing specialized technical capabilities. This mix is used to distribute tasks across disciplines while retaining unified project leadership.

The Chang'e lunar exploration program, described as China's most complex aerospace engineering project so far, illustrates this model through its five major systems: probes, launch vehicles, launch sites, TTC (tracking, telemetry and command), and ground applications. These systems involve about 3,000 organizations and nearly 100,000 people working together on mission planning and execution.

The Chang'e-6 mission, which returned 1,935.3 grams of lunar far-side samples, combined work from research institutes and academic groups to build a lunar soil structure detector and a mechanical sampling arm. Project teams coordinated across several provinces and technical fields to integrate these payloads into the flight system and surface operations plan.

Private firms in Jiangsu supplied optical components for the mechanical arm's camera, while enterprises in Fujian produced the bearing parts used in the servo mechanism of the rocket's launch system. This distribution of work shows how private-sector manufacturers are embedded in the broader lunar mission supply chain.

"Without the support of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide, the three-step plan for China's lunar exploration program could not have been completed on schedule," said Hu Hao, chief designer of the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions. Hu's assessment links the program's timeline performance directly to this coordinated resource framework.

The same system is designed to combine research priorities with economic outcomes by using the market's role in resource allocation, seeking to convert large-scale research and development spending into both technical progress and commercial activity. This mechanism is intended to create a cycle in which research outputs feed into applications and new markets, sustaining further R and D.

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has become China's largest aerospace project in terms of scope and user reach, with more than 400 organizations and over 300,000 technical staff involved in its development and construction. The project has been structured as a platform that pursues scientific targets while also supporting commercial services.

BeiDou has led to a satellite navigation and location-services industry that now includes about 14,000 domestic entities and more than 500,000 employees, with services extending to over 200 countries and regions. These services range from positioning and timing to sector-specific applications across transport, agriculture, and other fields.

In 2024, China's BeiDou industry recorded a total output value of 575.8 billion yuan, or about 82 billion U.S. dollars, representing 7.39 percent year-on-year growth. BeiDou-based functions now account for more than 70 percent of various terminal types used in daily life, indicating extensive integration into consumer and industrial devices.

Policy documents for drafting China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026 - 2030) state that the nationwide resource mobilization system will continue to support innovation by targeting core technologies along entire industrial chains. The plan highlights key areas such as integrated circuits, industrial machine tools, high-end equipment, basic software, advanced materials, and biomanufacturing as priorities for decisive breakthroughs.

