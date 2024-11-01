24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

By Tomohiro OSAKI
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 20, 2026

A record number of tourists flocked to Japan in 2025, officials said Tuesday, despite a steep fall in Chinese visitors in December as a diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo rumbled on.

Japan logged 42.7 million arrivals last year, according to the transport ministry, topping 2024's record of nearly 37 million as the weak yen boosted the appeal of the "bucket list" destination.

However, the number of tourists from China last month dropped about 45 percent from a year earlier to around 330,000.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan triggered a sharp diplomatic backlash from China, which urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan.

Tuesday's announcement showed the warning had impacted visitor numbers.

China has been the biggest source of tourists to the Japanese archipelago, with almost 7.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025 -- a quarter of all foreign tourists, according to official figures.

Attracted by a weak yen, Chinese tourists splashed out the equivalent of $3.7 billion in the third quarter.

In the wake of Beijing's travel warning, Li Benjing, an employee at a small travel agency in Tokyo targeting Chinese tourists, told AFP the firm had seen a 90 percent decline in sales.

"The impact for our business is huge," she said.

However, Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said it was a "significant achievement" that overall visitor numbers had topped 40 million people for the first time.

"While the number of Chinese tourists in December decreased, we attracted a sufficient number of people from many other countries and regions to offset that," he said, adding that there had been a "steep" increase in tourists from Europe, the United States and Australia.

"We also hope and want to make sure that Chinese visitors will return to us as soon as possible," he added.

The overall increase is partly due to government policies to promote attractions from Mount Fuji's majestic slopes to shrines and sushi bars in more far-flung parts of the archipelago.

The government has set an ambitious target of reaching 60 million tourists annually by 2030.

- Overtourism -

Japan's biggest travel agency JTB forecasted that overall tourist numbers this year would be "slightly lower" compared to 2025 due to a decrease in demand from China and Hong Kong.

Nevertheless, tourism income was expected to increase due to rising prices of items such as lodging and strong spending among visitors.

It added that due to an uptick in repeat visitors to Japan, the places people want to visit are shifting from large cities to rural areas.

Authorities say they want to spread sightseers more evenly around the country, as complaints of overcrowding in hotspots like Kyoto grow.

As in other global tourist magnets like Venice in Italy, there has been a growing pushback from residents in the ancient capital.

The tradition-steeped city, just a couple of hours from Tokyo on the bullet train, is famed for its kimono-clad geisha performers and increasingly crowded Buddhist temples.

Locals have complained of disrespectful tourists harassing the geisha in a frenzy for photos, as well as causing traffic congestion and littering.

Elsewhere, exasperated officials have taken steps to improve visitors, including introducing an entry fee and a daily cap on the number of hikers climbing Mount Fuji.

A barrier was briefly erected outside a convenience store in 2024 to stop people from standing in the road to photograph a view of the snow-capped volcano that had gone viral.

Related Links
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE TRAVEL
UCF helps shape the future of space hospitality and tourism
 Orlando, FL (SPX) Nov 08, 2025
 As Florida's Premier University for Engineering, Technology and Innovation, UCF continues to lead the way in preparing students for the industries of tomorrow - including those that reach beyond Earth. UCF students are participating in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (Mission 21), a national competition that provides students with the opportunity to design experiments for launch to the International Space Station. The initiative is co-directed by Phil Metzger (2000MS and 2005PhD), plan ... read more
SPACE TRAVEL
International Space Station crew to return early after astronaut medical issue

 Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI

 Second ESCAPADE spacecraft completes key trajectory fix on path to Mars

 Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
SPACE TRAVEL
PH-1 test flight advances Chinese reusable suborbital spacecraft plans

 Starfighters completes supersonic tests for GE Aerospace ramjet program

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
SPACE TRAVEL
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape

 Thin ice may have protected lake water on frozen Mars
SPACE TRAVEL
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
SPACE TRAVEL
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

 Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning

 Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
SPACE TRAVEL
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
SPACE TRAVEL
Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

 Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch

 Mixed crystal phase of superionic water mapped inside giant planets

 Creating hallucination-free, psychedelic-like molecules by shining light on life's basic building blocks
SPACE TRAVEL
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.