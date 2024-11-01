Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

Yet until recently, these "mycorrhizal networks" were greatly underestimated: seen as merely helpful companions to plants rather than one of Earth's vital circulatory systems.
American evolutionary biologist Toby Kiers has now been awarded the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement -- sometimes called the "Nobel for the environment" -- for her work bringing this underground world into focus.
By charting the global distribution of mycorrhizal fungi in a worldwide Underground Atlas launched last year, Kiers and her colleagues have helped illuminate below-ground biodiversity - insights that can guide conservation efforts to protect these vast carbon stores.
Plants send their excess carbon below ground where mycorrhizal fungi draw down 13.12 billion tons of carbon dioxide -- around a third of total emissions from fossil fuels.
"I just think about all the ways that soil is used in a negative way -- you know, terms like 'dirtbag,'" the 49-year-old University Research Chair at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam told AFP in an interview. "Whereas a bag of dirt contains a galaxy!"
- Biological marketplace -
Kiers began studying fungi at 19, after writing a grant proposal that won her a place on a scientific expedition to Panama's rainforests, "and I started asking questions about what was happening under these massive trees in this very diverse jungle."
She still vividly recalls the first time she peered through a microscope and saw an arbuscule -- the mycorrhizal fungi's tiny tree-like structure that penetrates plant cells and serves as the site of nutrient exchange -- which she described as "so beautiful."
In 2011, Kiers published a landmark paper in Science showing that mycorrhizal fungi behave like shrewd traders in a "biological marketplace," making decisions based on supply and demand.
With filaments thinner than hair, fungi deliver phosphorus and nitrogen to plants in exchange for sugars and fats derived from carbon.
Using lab experiments her team demonstrated that fungi actively move phosphorus from areas of abundance to areas of scarcity -- and secure more carbon in return by exploiting those imbalances. Plants, in other words, are willing to pay a higher "price" for what they lack.
The fungi can even hoard resources to drive up demand, displaying behavior that echoes the tactics of Wall Street traders.
The fact that all this happens without a brain or central nervous system raises a deeper question: how fungi process information at all -- and whether electrical signals moving through their networks hold the answer.
- Debt of gratitude -
More recently, Kiers and her colleagues have pushed the field further with two Nature papers that make this hidden world newly visible.
One unveiled a robotic imaging system that lets scientists watch fungal networks grow, branch and redirect resources in real time; the other mapped where different species are found across the globe.
That global analysis delivered a sobering result: most hotspots of underground fungal diversity lie outside ecologically protected areas.
With fungi largely overlooked by conservation frameworks, Kiers co-founded the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN) to map fungal biodiversity -- and argue for its protection.
To coincide with the prize, which comes with a $250,000 award, SPUN is this week launching an "Underground Advocates" program to train scientists in the legal tools they need to protect fungal biodiversity.
Her aim, she says, is to get people to flip how people think about life on Earth -- from the surface down.
"Life as we know it exists because of fungi," she said, explaining that the algal ancestors of modern land plants lacked complex roots, and that a partnership with fungi enabled them to colonize terrestrial environments.
Related Links
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
International Space Station crew to return early after astronaut medical issue
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI
Second ESCAPADE spacecraft completes key trajectory fix on path to Mars
Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
Thin ice may have protected lake water on frozen Mars
Curiosity's Nevado Sajama postcard captures Mars on the eve of conjunction
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
|
Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
Puffy young exoplanets reveal origin of super Earths
M dwarf plasma torus offers window into space weather and planetary habitability
We finally know how the most common types of planets are created
NASA selects industry partners to mature Habitable Worlds Observatory technologies
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters