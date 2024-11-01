24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
illustration only

JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 15, 2026

ispace inc has been selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to conduct an analysis on how to limit harmful space debris in lunar orbit and manage spacecraft end of life on the Moon as activity around the lunar environment increases. The contracted study is titled "Analysis for Space Debris Mitigation in Lunar Orbit and Disposal Management on the Lunar Surface" and reflects growing concern among Artemis Accords signatories about the long term sustainability of operations in cislunar space.

Signatory nations to the Artemis Accords, including Japan, have identified the control of newly generated, long lived debris as a critical element in building a sustainable cislunar economy as more missions target lunar orbit and the surface. Existing debris mitigation guidelines developed by organizations such as the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the Inter Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee focus mainly on Earth orbit and do not fully address the specific conditions and challenges associated with lunar missions.

With development and exploration of the Moon expected to expand in the coming years, policymakers and mission planners must consider how spacecraft are disposed of after their primary operations conclude and how those choices affect safety and future access. This includes questions such as what orbits lunar orbiters should use at end of life, how to prevent abandoned hardware from becoming long term hazards, and what practices are appropriate for managing spent landers and rovers on the lunar surface.

Within this framework, ispace has been tasked to examine the practical effectiveness of draft recommendations on lunar debris mitigation and disposal management from the perspective of a commercial mission operator. The company will consider the issues currently being discussed by Artemis Accords signatories under the leadership of Japan and JAXA, with the aim of translating policy level concepts into operational approaches that can be applied to real missions.

As part of the contracted work, ispace will draw on experience obtained through the development of lunar landers and rovers in its first two missions and from ongoing work on a dedicated lunar orbiter platform. Using that technical base, the company will identify requirements needed for missions to conform with draft debris and disposal recommendations, including for future lunar orbiters, and will analyze how feasible these requirements are from both technical and operational standpoints.

The results of this analysis will be provided to JAXA to support refinement of guidelines on space debris mitigation in lunar orbit and disposal management on the Moon, helping to shape how governments and industry approach sustainability in the emerging cislunar economy. By working through concrete mission scenarios and system designs, the study is expected to highlight potential tradeoffs, implementation challenges, and opportunities for standardization across international partners and commercial actors.

"This study commissioned by JAXA and the underlying subject matter represents a critical challenge for all involved in lunar development, including ispace as we work to advance the cislunar economy. Drawing on ispace's accumulated expertise in mission development, we intend to meticulously review the draft recommendations for space debris mitigation and disposal management from a lunar specific perspective, thereby contributing to sustainable space utilization," said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace.

Related Links
 ispace inc
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Sidus Space to host MobLobSpace radar payload on LizzieSat for NASA debris tracking study
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 12, 2025
 Sidus Space Inc has been selected as a subcontractor to MobLobSpace Inc under a NASA Small Business Innovation Research award to support a mission concept hosting a space-based 4D radar system on the LizzieSat satellite platform for space domain awareness. The six-month Phase I effort will concentrate on mission design and planning for integrating the radar payload with LizzieSat to deliver space domain awareness data services aimed at tracking orbital debris down to centimeter-scale objects. ... read more
TECH SPACE
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation

 NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
TECH SPACE
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles

 China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan
TECH SPACE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
TECH SPACE
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
TECH SPACE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
TECH SPACE
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris

 Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
TECH SPACE
Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life

 Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home

 Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

 Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch
TECH SPACE
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.