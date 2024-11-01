JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 15, 2026



ispace inc has been selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to conduct an analysis on how to limit harmful space debris in lunar orbit and manage spacecraft end of life on the Moon as activity around the lunar environment increases. The contracted study is titled "Analysis for Space Debris Mitigation in Lunar Orbit and Disposal Management on the Lunar Surface" and reflects growing concern among Artemis Accords signatories about the long term sustainability of operations in cislunar space.

Signatory nations to the Artemis Accords, including Japan, have identified the control of newly generated, long lived debris as a critical element in building a sustainable cislunar economy as more missions target lunar orbit and the surface. Existing debris mitigation guidelines developed by organizations such as the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the Inter Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee focus mainly on Earth orbit and do not fully address the specific conditions and challenges associated with lunar missions.

With development and exploration of the Moon expected to expand in the coming years, policymakers and mission planners must consider how spacecraft are disposed of after their primary operations conclude and how those choices affect safety and future access. This includes questions such as what orbits lunar orbiters should use at end of life, how to prevent abandoned hardware from becoming long term hazards, and what practices are appropriate for managing spent landers and rovers on the lunar surface.

Within this framework, ispace has been tasked to examine the practical effectiveness of draft recommendations on lunar debris mitigation and disposal management from the perspective of a commercial mission operator. The company will consider the issues currently being discussed by Artemis Accords signatories under the leadership of Japan and JAXA, with the aim of translating policy level concepts into operational approaches that can be applied to real missions.

As part of the contracted work, ispace will draw on experience obtained through the development of lunar landers and rovers in its first two missions and from ongoing work on a dedicated lunar orbiter platform. Using that technical base, the company will identify requirements needed for missions to conform with draft debris and disposal recommendations, including for future lunar orbiters, and will analyze how feasible these requirements are from both technical and operational standpoints.

The results of this analysis will be provided to JAXA to support refinement of guidelines on space debris mitigation in lunar orbit and disposal management on the Moon, helping to shape how governments and industry approach sustainability in the emerging cislunar economy. By working through concrete mission scenarios and system designs, the study is expected to highlight potential tradeoffs, implementation challenges, and opportunities for standardization across international partners and commercial actors.

"This study commissioned by JAXA and the underlying subject matter represents a critical challenge for all involved in lunar development, including ispace as we work to advance the cislunar economy. Drawing on ispace's accumulated expertise in mission development, we intend to meticulously review the draft recommendations for space debris mitigation and disposal management from a lunar specific perspective, thereby contributing to sustainable space utilization," said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace.

