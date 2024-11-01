Canadian radar satellite contract positions MDA Space for RADARSAT replenishment role

The Government of Canada has also signalled its intention to award MDA Space the full contract in 2026 to build, test, and launch this additional radar imaging satellite, subject to final approvals and contract finalization.
These awards fall under the federal RADARSAT+ initiative, a 15-year, $1.012 billion investment announced by the Canadian Space Agency in October 2023 to sustain and expand national satellite Earth observation capacity.
RADARSAT+ provides funding for the RCM replenishment spacecraft and for early definition work on a next-generation national sovereign synthetic aperture radar satellite system that will succeed the current constellation.
To support planning for this future SAR system, MDA Space has also received a $747,000 concept study contract.
The study focuses on a modern, resilient radar satellite architecture designed to respond to growing demand from Canadian government users, industry, and communities for space-based Earth observation data, and MDA Space is one of three companies selected for this phase.
"We are honoured to have been selected by the CSA to support the RCM replenishment satellite project," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "By leveraging the advanced development of the MDA CHORUS satellite design for this replenishment satellite, we can offer the CSA a cost-effective and timely solution that ensures continuity of service to meet the evolving needs of Canadian users. We look forward to finalizing the contract for the full mission and building upon our long history of collaboration to deliver critical space-based solutions for Canada."
The existing RCM satellites, designed and built by MDA Space, provide Canadian departments with radar imagery that underpins maritime surveillance, ecosystem monitoring, and emergency management services. The planned replenishment spacecraft and the follow-on SAR system are intended to maintain and strengthen these capabilities over the long term.
MDA Space Ltd.
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
