 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
illustration only

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2026

Stratolaunch has completed a significant capital raise to accelerate the growth of its hypersonic test and flight services business, adding Elliott Investment Management L.P. as a new investor alongside existing backer Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. The new funding is intended to rapidly expand Stratolaunch's role in the American defense industrial base through higher production rates and more frequent hypersonic flight operations.

Stratolaunch describes itself as a hypersonics technology accelerator providing comprehensive testing capabilities to support national security requirements for the United States and allied nations. The company has designed and developed what it calls the first and only commercial, autonomous, reusable hypersonic aircraft, which has already achieved multiple successful flights that demonstrate its concept of operations.

The company's offerings span vehicle design, manufacturing, flight testing, digital modeling, and operations in order to emphasize cost control, rapid schedules, and reliable delivery for government and industry customers. With the new capital, Stratolaunch plans to increase the production capacity of its hypersonic vehicles, raise its flight cadence, and pursue additional carrier aircraft to support more frequent and operationally relevant demonstrations for the Department of War and partner agencies.

"At a time when speed, scale, capability, and execution matter more than ever, this investment enables Stratolaunch to move faster and think bigger," said Zachary Krevor, president and CEO of Stratolaunch. "The United States does not have time for incrementalism. We're building the infrastructure, vehicles, and flight capacity required to deliver hypersonic capability at a pace that matches the urgency of today's threat environment."

Elliott Investment Management joins as a new equity partner and positions the company to expand its footprint in the hypersonic test market. "We look forward to partnering with Cerberus and the Stratolaunch management team to support the growth of the company," said David Kerko, head of global private equity at Elliott. "We are pleased that our capital can help extend the company's market leadership in hypersonic testing services and enable its continued expansion."

The investment is aligned with current Administration guidance calling on defense contractors to prioritize the needs of the warfighter, reduce barriers to fielding new capabilities, and strengthen the domestic industrial base through faster execution. Stratolaunch positions its expanding flight operations and infrastructure as a direct response to that call, emphasizing that greater hypersonic test capacity is needed to match emerging threats.

"Credibility comes from demonstrated capability delivered at scale. We've already demonstrated hypersonic capability and now it's time to deliver at scale," Krevor said. He added that the company is "excited to welcome Elliott as a new partner alongside Cerberus, who has steadfastly supported our hypersonic mission," and underscored that Stratolaunch intends to expand hypersonic production while increasing the nation's hypersonic flight cadence.

Cerberus, which invested in Stratolaunch earlier in its current phase, frames the company's progress as part of a long-term approach to defense-related industrial capabilities. Michael Palmer, Cerberus' co-head of supply chain and strategic opportunities, said, "From the start, our focus at Stratolaunch has been disciplined execution, building an enduring business aligned with one of our country's most important priorities. We're proud to welcome a partner who shares that vision as the company expands to meet the urgent need for scaled hypersonics."

The transaction also involved several financial and legal advisors. Citigroup served as exclusive financial advisor to Stratolaunch, while Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Cerberus. BofA Securities provided financial advice to Elliott, and Debevoise and Plimpton LLP served as Elliott's legal counsel on the investment.

Stratolaunch states that its mission is to advance high speed technology through the design, manufacturing, and operation of aerospace vehicles built specifically for demanding hypersonic test regimes. The company maintains an online presence through its website and social media channels as it seeks to highlight continuing flight milestones and the expansion of its hypersonic test fleet.

