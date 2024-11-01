GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles

The partners report that the experimental propulsion system is designed to deliver higher speed and extended range while lowering production and operating costs compared to conventional ramjet architectures. The compact rotating detonation ramjet layout creates additional volume that missile designers can allocate to fuel or payload, and it simplifies manufacturing steps that drive unit cost.
According to the companies, the new engine concept improves fuel efficiency and thrust generation, which translates directly into greater missile range at super and hypersonic speeds. The system is also configured to ignite at lower incoming air speeds, allowing future weapons to rely on smaller, less expensive boosters to accelerate the airframe to ramjet start conditions.
Instead of using traditional constant pressure combustion, the rotating detonation ramjet burns fuel and air through detonation waves propagating around an annular combustor. This mode of combustion generates high specific thrust suitable for sustained super and hypersonic flight while maintaining a smaller engine size and lower overall propulsion system weight, both of which enhance standoff range for the missile.
Program officials describe the propulsion concept as well suited to engage high value, time sensitive targets in contested environments. High speed, extended range and a compact form factor are intended to give operators more flexibility in mission planning, launch platform selection and routing, while preserving payload capacity for a variety of warhead options.
Mark Rettig, vice president and general manager of Edison Works Advanced Programs at GE Aerospace, said the effort reflects rapid progress in the companys hypersonic propulsion portfolio. "GE Aerospaces hypersonic capabilities continue to advance at a rapid pace, and this collaboration with Lockheed Martin is another step forward in our journey," he said. "The testing on the rotating detonation ramjet and inlet exceeded expectations, and we are excited about this collaboration to continue maturing our advanced air breathing hypersonic propulsion technologies."
Randy Crites, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs, linked the test campaign to a two year period of internal investment and joint technology work. "Following two years of internal investment, this demonstration is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and joint commitment to get affordable capability into the hands of warfighters at the speed of relevance," he said. "This compact ramjet applies Lockheed Martins expertise in ramjet inlets and offers extended range at extreme speeds. Were committed to delivering a propulsion system that advances Americas hypersonic capability in an intensifying threat environment."
The tested configuration combines GE Aerospaces rotating detonation combustion system with a Lockheed Martin tactical inlet that conditions high speed airflow entering the combustor. Engineers designed the inlet to manage the shock structure and pressure recovery required to support stable detonation wave combustion across the intended flight envelope.
GE Aerospace hosted a series of direct connect tests at its research center in Niskayuna, New York, to evaluate ramjet ignition and steady cruise operation under representative conditions. During these campaigns, engineers injected high speed air into the inlet to simulate supersonic flight at a range of Mach numbers and altitudes expected for future missile trajectories.
The team also examined operation at high cruising altitudes where thin air makes reliable combustion more challenging. By tailoring the inlet and combustor to maintain the detonation process in these low density conditions, the demonstrator validated key aspects of the design needed to sustain thrust across long range, high altitude segments of flight.
With the initial round of testing complete, GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin plan to continue maturing the rotating detonation ramjet through 2026. Future work is expected to focus on expanding the tested operating envelope, refining component durability and integrating the propulsion system concepts into notional missile configurations for potential customer applications.
GE Aerospaces Edison Works organization is leading the companys advanced defense propulsion and systems development and is using rapid prototyping and digital engineering to accelerate maturation of hypersonic technologies. Lockheed Martin is drawing on decades of experience in high speed aerodynamics, ramjet inlet design and tactical missile integration to position the new engine concept for transition into operational weapon programs once customer requirements are defined.
