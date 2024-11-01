China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan

The company said engines on the Long March 12B first stage were ignited on Friday afternoon and sustained combustion for a period while ground teams monitored performance and control parameters.
Engineers used the test to verify fueling, ignition and subsequent operating procedures for the new booster, confirming that propulsion and support systems worked stably and smoothly under planned conditions.
The successful run is intended to validate key elements of the rocket's design and pave the way for upcoming flight tests of the Long March 12B.
According to the company, the Long March 12B features two stages, each 4 meters in diameter, powered by engines burning liquid oxygen and kerosene propellants.
In its baseline configuration, the launcher is designed to deliver payloads with a combined mass of about 20 metric tons to low Earth orbit, placing it in the heavy medium-lift class for China's orbital fleet.
Industry sources cited by domestic media estimate that the Long March 12B will stand about 70 meters tall on the pad and will have a liftoff mass of around 700 tons when fully fueled.
The first stage is being developed for reuse and is designed to separate from the second stage, flip for reentry, and then fly back to a designated landing zone using aerodynamic grid fins for guidance and deployable landing legs for touchdown.
The new launcher follows the Long March 12A, China's first reusable rocket, which conducted its maiden flight from Jiuquan in late December.
On that flight, the Long March 12A second stage successfully placed its payload into the planned orbit, but the reusable first stage crashed near the intended recovery area in neighboring Gansu province.
Engineering teams are still investigating the causes of that failed recovery attempt, and experience from that mission is expected to inform refinements to the Long March 12B's reentry and landing systems.
China's state space contractor is positioning the Long March 12A and 12B as core elements of a new generation of reusable launchers intended to cut mission costs and increase launch cadence for government and commercial customers.
Related Links
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles
China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris
Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission
JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life
Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home
Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks
Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters