ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 14, 2026



ThinkOrbital Inc has closed a Seed Round led by TFX Capital to accelerate development of its defense-driven space capabilities, on-orbit servicing solutions, and in-space construction technologies.

The company positions itself as a pioneer of the next generation of space superiority and orbital infrastructure, aiming to support both national security and commercial missions with systems that can inspect, service, and build in orbit at scales that cannot be launched fully assembled from the ground.

"This funding enables us to move faster on capabilities that will define how we defend and operate in orbit, whether that's inspecting spacecraft with Space-to-Space X-ray to determine their capabilities and intent, servicing critical assets, or building infrastructure at a scale that simply cannot be deployed from the ground," the company stated.

Leadership at ThinkOrbital emphasizes that space has become an operational domain that is central to national security and commercial activity, and that the United States and its allies are asymmetrically reliant on space-based systems.

"The U.S. and our allies are asymmetrically reliant on space for national security and commercial missions; our adversaries will take advantage of that. We must understand and defend the high ground," the company noted, underscoring the need for more robust space domain awareness and defensive capabilities.

"Space is no longer a remote frontier; it is an operational domain," emphasized Col Lee Rosen (USAF Ret.), Co-founder and CEO of ThinkOrbital.

ThinkOrbital's Space-to-Space X-ray system is now entering its next phase of trials and is scheduled to fly on orbital demonstration missions in March and October 2026.

Designed to enhance space domain awareness, the Space-to-Space X-ray system offers penetrating inspection and imaging that support determination of adversary capabilities and intent, anomaly resolution, damage assessment, and definitive characterization of objects in orbit.

The company is pairing this inspection capability with a roadmap for in-space construction that targets large-scale orbital infrastructure, reflecting a strategy to both defend and build in the increasingly congested orbital environment.

ThinkOrbital is advancing new approaches to assembling large structures in orbit, enabling infrastructure that supports space-based data centers and compute platforms, forward deployment of space assets for rapid-response missions, and large-volume habitats and manufacturing facilities.

Application areas include space-based compute platforms optimized for growing AI workloads, high-resilience architectures, and new performance frontiers beyond what is achievable with purely terrestrial data centers.

The company also highlights forward basing and "hot storage" of space assets that can support rapid response military missions, as well as large-volume environments for in-space manufacturing, science missions, and human habitation.

"If we want large-scale, reliable, and capable systems in orbit, we need the ability to build and repair them in space," said Dr. Vojtech Holub, PhD, Co-Founder and CTO of ThinkOrbital.

"Our Space-to-Space X-ray capability provides the defense and inspection piece, and our in-space construction roadmap represents a step-change in how we ultimately build the next generation of orbital infrastructure with no limits on size," Holub added.

From the investor perspective, TFX Capital views scalable infrastructure as central to the emerging space economy across manufacturing, defense, power, and compute.

"Infrastructure at scale is the key to unlocking the next phase of the space economy, from manufacturing to defense to power and compute, and we believe ThinkOrbital has both the technology and the team to make that future real," said Brandon Shelton, Founder and Managing Partner at TFX Capital.

ThinkOrbital is developing Space-to-Space X-ray imaging and material characterization systems, on-orbit servicing solutions, and in-space construction capabilities aimed at enabling large-scale orbital infrastructure for defense missions, manufacturing, and space-based compute, along with a range of other applications.

The company maintains a portfolio of patented dual-use X-ray imaging drones and autonomous ground vehicles that extend its imaging and inspection technologies to military battlespace awareness, law enforcement, and inspection of critical energy infrastructure on Earth.

With its new funding, ThinkOrbital plans to accelerate work on its dual-use technologies that connect orbital defense, inspection, and construction capabilities with terrestrial security and infrastructure markets.

