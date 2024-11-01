HawkEye 360 boosts RF coverage with new Cluster 13 satellites

The new cluster is designed to strengthen the companys ability to support US Government and international partners with consistent, high-quality RF insights across multi-domain mission environments. Operating in sun-synchronous orbit allows the satellites to collect radio frequency data under stable lighting conditions and at predictable local times, enhancing the consistency and utility of time-series RF observations for defense, intelligence, and security users.
Cluster 13 carries a payload that leverages advanced RF detection, enhanced onboard processing, and upgraded waveform collection capabilities first introduced on recent HawkEye 360 launches. These improvements enable the constellation to capture a broader range of signals with greater clarity, improve geolocation performance, and increase overall collection capacity, giving operators more precise and timely awareness of dynamic RF activity.
According to HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini, the latest launch reinforces the companys strategy of combining orbital growth with continued investment in technology and analytics. "Cluster 13 strengthens our ability to provide the critical RF insights our partners need to navigate today's complex mission landscape," Serafini said. "Alongside our recent acquisition and funding milestone, this launch reflects a continued investment in the technology, people, and capabilities our customers rely on, reinforcing HawkEye 360s role as a leader in signals intelligence."
Once commissioning and on-orbit checkouts are complete, Cluster 13 will be integrated into HawkEye 360s broader signals intelligence architecture. The company applies scalable signal processing and AI-enabled analytics across its constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate radio frequency emissions worldwide, turning raw spectrum activity into mission-ready intelligence products.
By expanding its constellation and refining its analytics stack, HawkEye 360 aims to deliver trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators for defense and government partners. The company focuses on providing operationally relevant RF intelligence that can support critical missions such as maritime domain awareness, border security, spectrum monitoring, and threat detection in contested or opaque environments.
HawkEye 360 positions its growing constellation and analytics platform as a core element of a modern defense-tech approach to signals intelligence. By combining space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analysis, the firm seeks to redefine how RF spectrum knowledge is generated and applied, giving allied customers an information advantage in increasingly crowded and complex electromagnetic environments.
