24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 SkyFi adds Vantor data to expand access to high resolution earth imagery
illustration only

SkyFi adds Vantor data to expand access to high resolution earth imagery

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2026

SkyFi has integrated Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Intelligence, into its Earth Intelligence Platform to provide on demand access to high resolution satellite imagery and spatial content products. The integration connects the SkyFi platform directly to the Vantor Hub so users can task satellites, acquire imagery, and access analytics through a single interface.

Vantor is a provider of unified spatial intelligence that fuses data from imaging satellites with real time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground systems. By adding Vantor content, SkyFi aims to expand access to accurate earth observation products and deliver high resolution geospatial data to more public and private sector users.

According to Vantor Chief Transformation Officer Will Cocos, the partnership brings Vantor spatial content products to SkyFi's growing user base through an easy to use platform. He said SkyFi's role in the Vantor Partner Ecosystem will help deliver advanced space based intelligence to more customers.

SkyFi users can now task and acquire data from Vantor's suite of spatial content products, including high resolution satellite imagery tasking, more than 20 years of archival imagery with a 1 square kilometer minimum order size, detailed 3D terrain data, and global 2D imagery basemaps. The integration is designed to streamline how users access, process, and analyze Vantor imagery through SkyFi's proprietary image processing capabilities on 2D imagery.

SkyFi CEO Luke Fischer said integrating Vantor into the SkyFi platform advances the company's mission to make earth observation data simple, accessible, and cost effective for businesses and individuals. He said expanded access to Vantor's satellite constellation through SkyFi's interface reduces traditional barriers to using high quality geospatial data and helps new users apply earth intelligence to global challenges.

With a SkyFi Pro account, enterprise customers can use APIs to integrate geospatial data into internal workflows, deliver imagery to their cloud storage systems, view newly acquired data directly in the SkyFi app, and manage access and user budgets. SkyFi positions these tools for missions spanning government and commercial applications, including defense, disaster response, and infrastructure monitoring.

The collaboration targets a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, from urban planning and resource management to asset and supply chain monitoring. SkyFi states that broader access to Vantor content can support startups working on climate solutions and enterprises optimizing global operations by enabling data informed decisions based on current and historical imagery.

SkyFi describes its service as a self service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery through web, mobile, or developer APIs. The platform is presented as dual use, supporting both civilian and defense customers with flexible ordering, transparent pricing, and options for large scale workflows without requiring in house GIS teams.

Vantor focuses on a spatial intelligence platform that automates tasking, collection, and production to maintain an AI ready digital replica of Earth. The company says its products provide mission critical insights and support autonomous systems across defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors by updating and analyzing geospatial data at operational tempos.

Individual SkyFi users and enterprise account holders can reach the integrated Vantor offering through the SkyFi website at the dedicated products page for Vantor. The partners expect that easier access to spatial content and analytics will encourage broader adoption of satellite based intelligence across markets that previously lacked resources to work with high resolution geospatial data.

Related Links
 SkyFi
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Alen Space begins SATMAR satellite validation over Bay of Algeciras
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 01, 2026
 Alen Space has completed the first demonstrator pilot campaign of VDES technology using its SATMAR satellite over the Bay of Algeciras in southern Spain. Over the past week, the company worked with Egatel and the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras to run several operational tests in a real maritime setting. In the first pilot, SATMAR supported message exchanges between a vessel and the port control center to adjust transit times, cut emissions, and improve coordination of ship movements. A sec ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI

 Sprawling CES gadgetfest a world stage for AI and its hype

 ESA reaches new benchmark in autonomous formation flying

 Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
EARTH OBSERVATION
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management

 China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight

 Japan's flagship H3 rocket fails to launch satellite
EARTH OBSERVATION
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'

 HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone

 Search for life should be top science priority for first human landing on Mars report says

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
EARTH OBSERVATION
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
EARTH OBSERVATION
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning

 Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia

 Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport

 New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures

 Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power

 Ferritic alloy offers superalloy-level strength and oxidation resistance for reactor systems
EARTH OBSERVATION
Deep Arctic gas hydrate mounds host ultra deep cold seep ecosystem

 Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Hubble pinpoints asteroid smash ups in nearby Fomalhaut system

 Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions
EARTH OBSERVATION
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.