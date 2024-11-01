SkyFi adds Vantor data to expand access to high resolution earth imagery



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2026



SkyFi has integrated Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Intelligence, into its Earth Intelligence Platform to provide on demand access to high resolution satellite imagery and spatial content products. The integration connects the SkyFi platform directly to the Vantor Hub so users can task satellites, acquire imagery, and access analytics through a single interface.

Vantor is a provider of unified spatial intelligence that fuses data from imaging satellites with real time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground systems. By adding Vantor content, SkyFi aims to expand access to accurate earth observation products and deliver high resolution geospatial data to more public and private sector users.

According to Vantor Chief Transformation Officer Will Cocos, the partnership brings Vantor spatial content products to SkyFi's growing user base through an easy to use platform. He said SkyFi's role in the Vantor Partner Ecosystem will help deliver advanced space based intelligence to more customers.

SkyFi users can now task and acquire data from Vantor's suite of spatial content products, including high resolution satellite imagery tasking, more than 20 years of archival imagery with a 1 square kilometer minimum order size, detailed 3D terrain data, and global 2D imagery basemaps. The integration is designed to streamline how users access, process, and analyze Vantor imagery through SkyFi's proprietary image processing capabilities on 2D imagery.

SkyFi CEO Luke Fischer said integrating Vantor into the SkyFi platform advances the company's mission to make earth observation data simple, accessible, and cost effective for businesses and individuals. He said expanded access to Vantor's satellite constellation through SkyFi's interface reduces traditional barriers to using high quality geospatial data and helps new users apply earth intelligence to global challenges.

With a SkyFi Pro account, enterprise customers can use APIs to integrate geospatial data into internal workflows, deliver imagery to their cloud storage systems, view newly acquired data directly in the SkyFi app, and manage access and user budgets. SkyFi positions these tools for missions spanning government and commercial applications, including defense, disaster response, and infrastructure monitoring.

The collaboration targets a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, from urban planning and resource management to asset and supply chain monitoring. SkyFi states that broader access to Vantor content can support startups working on climate solutions and enterprises optimizing global operations by enabling data informed decisions based on current and historical imagery.

SkyFi describes its service as a self service Earth Intelligence Platform that allows users to run built in geospatial analytics, task satellites, and access archived imagery through web, mobile, or developer APIs. The platform is presented as dual use, supporting both civilian and defense customers with flexible ordering, transparent pricing, and options for large scale workflows without requiring in house GIS teams.

Vantor focuses on a spatial intelligence platform that automates tasking, collection, and production to maintain an AI ready digital replica of Earth. The company says its products provide mission critical insights and support autonomous systems across defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors by updating and analyzing geospatial data at operational tempos.

Individual SkyFi users and enterprise account holders can reach the integrated Vantor offering through the SkyFi website at the dedicated products page for Vantor. The partners expect that easier access to spatial content and analytics will encourage broader adoption of satellite based intelligence across markets that previously lacked resources to work with high resolution geospatial data.

