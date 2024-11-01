24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Galactic Energy conducts sixth offshore Ceres 1 mission from Yellow Sea platform
illustration only

Galactic Energy conducts sixth offshore Ceres 1 mission from Yellow Sea platform

by Riko Seibo
 Beijing, China (SPX) Jan 19, 2026

Galactic Energy has carried out its sixth sea based mission of the Ceres 1 solid fuel launcher, adding four more spacecraft to the Tianqi commercial internet of things constellation.

The latest Ceres 1 lifted off at 4:10 a.m. local time from a mobile offshore platform positioned in the Yellow Sea off Shandong province in eastern China, placing its payload into low Earth orbit about 850 kilometers above the planet.

Built by Beijing based satellite operator Guodian Gaoke, the four satellites are part of the Tianqi network, which now totals 41 spacecraft following this launch and is described as providing global coverage for narrowband internet of things services.

According to Galactic Energy, the Tianqi constellation gathers and relays data to support applications in forestry, agriculture, tourism, electric power operations and environmental protection, offering connectivity in remote or otherwise under served regions.

Ceres 1 first flew in November 2020 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, becoming only the second privately developed Chinese orbital class rocket to reach space successfully, following i Space and its SQX 1 vehicle.

The Ceres 1 design stands about 20 meters tall with a core diameter of 1.4 meters and uses solid propellant as its primary energy source, lifting off with a mass of roughly 33 metric tons.

In its standard configuration, Ceres 1 can deliver up to 300 kilograms to a 500 kilometer sun synchronous orbit, either as a single spacecraft or as a cluster of small satellites sharing the available capacity.

The launcher can also transport payloads of around 350 kilograms to circular low Earth orbits at an altitude near 200 kilometers, targeting missions that require lower insertion heights.

To date, the Ceres 1 family has flown 23 times, with 21 missions declared successful, and has deployed a total of 89 commercial satellites for a range of domestic and international customers.

Related Links
 Galactic Energy
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Southern Launch to host INNOSPACE missions from South Australian spaceports
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Dec 16, 2025
 Southern Launch has signed a contract with South Korean launch service provider INNOSPACE to conduct space missions from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex and the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia. The agreement allows INNOSPACE to undertake a range of missions from Southern Launch sites, including orbital satellite launches and suborbital technology demonstration flights. Operations under the partnership are scheduled to begin in 2026 and are planned to continue for at least a dec ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation

 NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
ROCKET SCIENCE
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles

 China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
ROCKET SCIENCE
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
ROCKET SCIENCE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
ROCKET SCIENCE
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris

 Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
ROCKET SCIENCE
Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life

 Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home

 Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

 Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch
ROCKET SCIENCE
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.