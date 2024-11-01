24/7 Space News
 Stoke Space expands Series D funding to $860M to drive Nova launch development
illustration only

Stoke Space expands Series D funding to $860M to drive Nova launch development

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 13, 2026

Stoke Space Technologies has expanded its previously announced Series D financing round to a total of 860 million dollars as it advances work on its fully and rapidly reusable Nova launch vehicle and related infrastructure at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The company, based in Kent, Washington, is developing medium lift launch vehicles designed for high cadence operations to support a growing space economy.

The round, first announced in October 2025 at 510 million dollars, has now been extended with additional capital that Stoke will apply to future elements of its product roadmap beyond the initial activation of Launch Complex 14 and the build out of production capacity. Those earlier funds have supported completion of launch site activation activities and scaling of Nova vehicle manufacturing to meet expected customer demand.

"We're extremely grateful for our investors' continued support," said Andy Lapsa, co-founder and CEO, Stoke. "We're executing with urgency to bring Nova to market and deliver for our customers. It's a special vehicle, and there's more in the pipeline - we look forward to sharing those developments as they mature."

Stoke did not disclose the detailed terms of the extended round, but with this latest capital the company reports that it has now raised 1.34 billion dollars to date. The new funding is intended to accelerate technology development and vehicle readiness so that Nova can operate with aircraft like frequency while maintaining full and rapid reusability across its stages.

The company describes its mission as scaling the space economy by providing lower cost, on demand transport to, through, and from space. Stoke notes that Nova is being designed to lower the barrier to orbit for government and commercial customers that need flexible launch schedules, and to support missions that may require rapid turnaround and high reliability.

Stoke's technology programs have received support from multiple U.S. government organizations, including the U.S. Space Force, the Defense Innovation Unit, NASA, and the National Science Foundation, alongside private sector partners. This mix of public and private funding reflects growing interest in reusable launch systems that can cut per mission costs and increase access to orbit for satellites and other space hardware.

