24/7 Space News
DRAGON SPACE
 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
illustration only

China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 26, 2026

China is preparing to bring into operation its first offshore platform purpose built for testing, launching and recovering reusable liquid propellant rockets, with the goal of lowering access costs to orbit and expanding commercial launch capacity.

The new facility is located at the Oriental Aerospace Port in Haiyang in east China s Shandong province, currently the country s only dedicated commercial maritime launch base.

Construction is in its final phase on an artificial island about 3 kilometers off the Shandong coast, where more than 150 workers are installing structural elements, hoisting equipment and integrating systems to meet an early February target for trial operations.

Trial runs are expected to begin around February 5, ahead of a planned first maritime launch and recovery attempt of a commercial liquid fueled rocket timed near the Chinese New Year holiday, according to a recent broadcast report.

At the center of the test complex is a launch stand fitted with a hydraulic erector system designed to handle vehicles with liftoff masses of hundreds of tonnes.

Four large hydraulic cylinders mounted in a deep pit will raise rockets from a horizontal transport position to vertical on the pad, streamlining ground handling for frequent launch campaigns.

Adjacent to the stand is a 17 meter deep flame trench built to route exhaust plumes with temperatures above 3,000 degrees Celsius away from the pad during ignition and early ascent.

A water deluge system surrounding the trench is engineered to cool exhaust, cut acoustic loads and shield launch structures and payloads from thermal and acoustic stress during engine firing.

The Haiyang Oriental Aerospace Port has already served as the site for 22 successful sea launches that placed 137 satellites into orbit, establishing operational experience in offshore missions.

All of those flights used solid fuel rockets, which offer mobility and quick response but are constrained by expendable architectures and relatively limited payload capacity compared with large liquid systems.

The new platform is tailored to liquid propellant launchers that can deliver heavier payloads and are being developed for recovery and reuse, a capability seen as central to lowering cost per kilogram and supporting large scale deployment of satellite constellations.

The test island is embedded in a broader launch support zone with storage and handling infrastructure for liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, kerosene and methane.

These installations will support propellant loading, tank pressurization and pipeline purging for upcoming generations of liquid rockets designed for repeated use.

The offshore platform is described as a key node in Shandong s growing aerospace industrial chain, which links launch services, rocket manufacturing and satellite application activities across cities including Yantai, Jinan and Qingdao.

At the national level, authorities published a three year action plan covering 2025 to 2027 in November 2025 to encourage high quality and safe growth of the commercial space sector and integrate it more tightly into broader space development strategies.

According to the China National Space Administration, the commercial segment of China s space industry continued to expand in 2025, completing 50 launches during the year.

Those missions represented 54 percent of the country s total launch count for 2025, with 25 flights carried out by commercial launch vehicles.

In all, 311 commercial satellites reached orbit on Chinese rockets in 2025, accounting for 84 percent of the nation s spacecraft liftoffs for the year.

Related Links
 China Space at Wikipedia
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DRAGON SPACE
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 21, 2026
 Chinese engineers are turning a long-serving spacewalk suit into a real-world testbed to extend the life and performance of China's next-generation EVA and lunar spacesuits. The retired "extravehicular spacesuit B," recently returned to Earth aboard the uncrewed Shenzhou XX capsule after supporting 20 spacewalks on the Tiangong station, will now be subjected to detailed inspections, tests and material analyses to feed directly into future suit upgrades. Officials say the suit carries extreme ... read more
DRAGON SPACE
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
DRAGON SPACE
NASA moves moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Artemis 2 mission

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Interstellar raises major Series F funding to expand launch and satellite business

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
DRAGON SPACE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
DRAGON SPACE
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
DRAGON SPACE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
DRAGON SPACE
Seismic networks offer new way to track space junk reentering atmosphere

 Comtech wins multi-million dollar follow-on contract for civil space components

 China lofts AlSat 3A imaging craft for Algeria

 China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
DRAGON SPACE
Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
DRAGON SPACE
Computer models let scientists peer into the mystery beneath Jupiter's clouds

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.