AST SpaceMobile deploys record low orbit cellular array on BlueBird 6



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 13, 2026



AST SpaceMobile has completed the unfolding of its next generation BlueBird 6 satellite, deploying what it describes as the largest commercial communications array antenna yet placed in low Earth orbit. The Midland, Texas based company is developing a space based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with everyday smartphones for commercial and government users.

BlueBird 6 carries an approximately 2,400 square foot phased array antenna engineered to support peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps. The company expects the satellite to deliver up to ten times the bandwidth capacity of its earlier BlueBird 1 through 5 satellites, enabling full 4G and 5G cellular broadband services including voice, data and video to standard, unmodified handsets.

AST SpaceMobile said the performance of BlueBird 6 depends on a series of advances in its space based architecture. The large antenna aperture is designed to reliably transmit signals to and receive signals from handheld devices on the ground without the need for special terminals or modifications. The company said the oversized array also allows highly precise beamforming, creating narrower and more focused coverage areas intended to reduce interference and increase usable network capacity.

According to the company, the beamforming capability is central to its plan to deliver consistent user experience for space based cellular broadband. By tightening the beams on specific regions, AST SpaceMobile aims to support higher data throughput while managing spectrum use in coordination with terrestrial mobile networks. The company positions this approach as a way to extend mobile coverage to remote and underserved regions without changing user equipment.

Founder, chairman and chief executive Abel Avellan said BlueBird 6 reflects both a new spacecraft design and a new manufacturing approach. He said the program combines specialized American manufacturing with engineering focused on building space hardware at scale for the cellular market. Avellan described the company as having created a proprietary design and production process to support a global space based mobile network.

AST SpaceMobile reports that its vertically integrated operations have been built up over several years as it refined the design of its large phased array satellites. The company cites more than 3,800 patent and patent pending claims supporting its technology stack, which includes antenna architecture, waveform processing and network integration elements. The BlueBird 6 deployment is described as another step in the companys commercial roadmap and as validation of its in house manufacturing and technology platform.

The company said it now operates nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations facilities, with a workforce of nearly 1,800 people. It characterizes its operations as roughly 95 percent vertically integrated, with manufacturing and process control kept under United States jurisdiction to address regulatory and security considerations associated with space and telecommunications infrastructure.

Deployment of BlueBird 6 is part of a broader constellation build out that AST SpaceMobile plans to accelerate over the next two years. The company remains on track, subject to launch and regulatory schedules, to place between 45 and 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. Launches are planned at an average cadence of every one or two months as the constellation scales toward initial commercial service.

To support its direct to device strategy, AST SpaceMobile has lined up agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide. Those operators collectively represent nearly 3 billion mobile subscribers, giving the company what it describes as a path to global distribution for its space based roaming and extension services. Strategic partners include ATandT, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, American Tower, Bell and stc Group.

AST SpaceMobile is targeting both consumer and government users that require coverage in areas where terrestrial networks are absent or unreliable. By using standard spectrum in coordination with partners, the company plans to integrate its satellite links with existing mobile core networks. The company presents this model as a way for mobile operators to extend coverage and resilience without deploying additional ground based infrastructure in difficult regions.

The company continues to emphasize that BlueBird 6 and its successors are designed to support 4G and 5G protocols used by current smartphones. This focus on compatibility is intended to reduce adoption friction and help operators bring satellite augmented services to their customer bases as a premium or fallback option. AST SpaceMobile frames this capability as a potential change in how people connect in remote locations and during network disruptions.

As the BlueBird 6 satellite begins its on orbit test and commissioning phase, AST SpaceMobile will be validating performance of the large phased array, the beamforming system and integration with partner networks. These steps are expected to feed into the companys plans for further launches and service trials as it moves closer to commercial operations. The company has not detailed specific service launch dates in this announcement but maintains that its current milestones are aligned with its previously stated commercial roadmap.

