Pale Blue opens Tsukuba site to scale satellite propulsion production



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 18, 2026



Pale Blue has begun operating its new Tsukuba Production Engineering Base to support mass production of satellite propulsion systems and shorten delivery lead times.

The Tsukuba Production Engineering Base in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, centralizes the full product lifecycle from technical development for mass production through manufacturing, final inspection, and global shipping. By bringing key equipment such as vacuum chambers and vibration testing tables under one roof, the company has created a vertically integrated production flow designed to scale output while maintaining quality.

The three story steel framed facility includes ISO Class 8 (Class 100,000) cleanroom space along with dedicated areas for environmental testing and other critical processes. Located in an industrial zone at 134 Kamikawarazaki in Tsukuba, the site covers approximately 1,911 square meters, giving Pale Blue room to expand as demand for its propulsion systems increases.

Pale Blue positions the new base as a global production hub that will help it respond quickly to rising international demand for electric propulsion and other satellite mobility solutions. By consolidating development and production engineering functions with manufacturing and test operations, the company expects to accelerate product industrialization and deployment to satellite integrators and operators worldwide.

The project is also intended to contribute to regional economic development in Ibaraki Prefecture and Tsukuba City through the creation of high tech employment and ongoing capital investment. In connection with the opening, Pale Blue has been selected for the Ibaraki Prefecture Corporate Location Promotion Subsidy, a local government program that supports companies establishing or expanding operations in the prefecture.

With the start of operations at the Tsukuba Production Engineering Base, Pale Blue is expanding recruitment for multiple roles in manufacturing and quality assurance. The company is inviting applicants who want to participate in building the industrial foundation for future space activities, with positions supporting everything from production engineering to final product verification.

Founded in 2020, Pale Blue develops and manufactures propulsion systems for small satellites, supplying solutions to satellite manufacturers and operators in markets around the world. Its portfolio includes systems that have already achieved in orbit operation, giving the company a track record of space heritage as it moves to larger scale production at its in house facilities.

Through rigorous quality control and streamlined production processes, Pale Blue has established a mass production framework intended to keep pace with accelerating demand for satellite propulsion. By leveraging its new Tsukuba base, the company aims to provide reliable mobility technologies that support missions from low Earth orbit to deep space and help sustain long term space utilization.

Related Links

Pale Blue Inc.

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

