24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
illustration only

BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 04, 2026

BlackSky Technology Inc. has secured multiple Gen 3 Assured services contracts totaling seven figures with a new international defense customer following an early access period for the capability. The company reports that the expansion agreements signal a rapid shift by the customer toward advanced space-based dynamic monitoring as they scale to support time-sensitive tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

BlackSky said the contracts give the defense customer guaranteed, priority access to Gen 3 imaging capacity over designated operational areas of interest. Chief executive Brian O'Toole noted that the performance of the system during early access played a critical role in the customer's decision to move into renewed and expanded subscriptions.

"This partnership reflects continued traction against our land-and-expand strategy and demonstrates the growing recognition that dynamic space-based intelligence is no longer optional - it's essential," O'Toole said. "Assured gives our customers guaranteed, priority access to Gen-3 capacity over their operational areas of interest. The quality and reliability of collections experienced during Assured early access programs play a key factor in compelling customers to renew their subscriptions."

According to BlackSky, the new deals contribute to the company's broader international expansion as more defense and intelligence users seek agile, responsive space-based intelligence services. The firm's dynamic monitoring platform is designed to provide multiple revisits per day, on-demand tasking and very high resolution imagery that can be integrated securely into existing classified and unclassified intelligence workflows.

The company said its defense and intelligence customers operate in environments where threats evolve in real time and require intelligence systems that can keep pace with that operational tempo. O'Toole stated that the Gen 3 Assured service is intended to deliver persistent monitoring, tasking flexibility and rapid response to support modern defense and intelligence organizations working in a fluid geopolitical landscape.

BlackSky describes its Gen 3 satellites and services as enabling automated detection, identification and classification of a wide range of aircraft, vehicles, vessels and other tactically relevant objects at machine speed. The advanced capabilities and performance of Gen 3 are targeted at both tactical ISR missions and higher level strategic intelligence operations.

Dedicated access to Gen 3 capacity is enabled through BlackSky's fully automated, end to end commercial architecture that connects its low Earth orbit satellite constellation, ground systems and Spectra tasking and analytics platform. The company said this architecture is designed to deliver real time situational awareness at mission speed and scale for government and commercial users.

BlackSky positions itself as a real time, space based intelligence provider offering on demand, high frequency imagery, analytics and monitoring of critical locations, economic assets and global events. The company owns and operates a proprietary low Earth orbit constellation and the BlackSky Spectra software platform, which together form what it describes as a purpose built commercial real time intelligence system.

The firm is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BKSY. BlackSky notes that it counts demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses and other organizations among its customers for space based intelligence services.

Related Links
 BlackSky Technology Inc.
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 14, 2026
 ThinkOrbital Inc has closed a Seed Round led by TFX Capital to accelerate development of its defense-driven space capabilities, on-orbit servicing solutions, and in-space construction technologies. The company positions itself as a pioneer of the next generation of space superiority and orbital infrastructure, aiming to support both national security and commercial missions with systems that can inspect, service, and build in orbit at scales that cannot be launched fully assembled from the ground. ... read more
SPACEMART
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
SPACEMART
SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report

 NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
SPACEMART
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
SPACEMART
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
SPACEMART
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
SPACEMART
Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army

 German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report
SPACEMART
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
SPACEMART
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.