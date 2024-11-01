Smart Dragon 3 rocket sends seven satellites to orbit from sea platform

Liftoff occurred at 2:37 pm local time from a dedicated launch service ship, after which the solid propellant rocket deployed all seven spacecraft into their preset orbits.
The payloads included a remote sensing satellite built by Pakistan, along with other satellites that took advantage of the rocket's capacity to carry multiple spacecraft on a single mission.
According to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, which developed the Smart Dragon 3 series, this flight marked the ninth mission for the rocket variant and continued its record of operating exclusively from sea based platforms.
Smart Dragon 3 stands 31 meters tall, has a core diameter of 2.65 meters and a liftoff mass of about 140 metric tons, using solid propellant stages to simplify operations and reduce launch preparation time.
The launcher can deliver multiple satellites with a combined mass of up to 1.5 tons into a typical sun synchronous orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers, making it suitable for constellations and remote sensing clusters.
Smart Dragon 3 carried out its maiden flight in December 2022 from a ship in the Yellow Sea, when it successfully placed 14 satellites into orbit and demonstrated China's growing capability in sea launch operations.
All nine Smart Dragon 3 missions to date have been conducted at sea, underscoring China's strategy of using mobile maritime platforms to supplement land based launch centers and ease pressure on coastal range safety corridors.
The latest launch also counted as China's 12th space mission of 2026, contributing to a busy national manifest that increasingly features commercial and international payloads.
Related Links
China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA
NASA crew set for flight to ISS
Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
Sophie Adenot, the second French woman to fly to space
xAI sees key staff exits, Musk promises moon factories
Vietnam licenses Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink
UK space firm Skyrora explores buying assets of struggling rival Orbex
Ariane 6 four booster launcher completes on schedule mission
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction
NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling
JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space
Astroscale Japan to mature electric refueling for future GEO servicing
Anthropic unveils new AI model as OpenAI rivalry heats up
Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets
Hydrogen sulfide detected in distant gas giant exoplanets for the first time
JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system
Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters