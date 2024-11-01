KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data

Announced at the SmallSat Symposium in Silicon Valley, the Hyperion mission will extend KSATs global ground network into low Earth orbit and test how an in orbit relay layer can cut latency and increase contact opportunities for customer spacecraft.
HYPER is KSATs answer to growing demand for faster and more resilient satellite data access, adding a space based relay segment that complements the companys existing network of several hundred antennas at more than 40 sites worldwide.
Customers already flying with KSATlite will be able to interface with HYPER through familiar systems, since satellites compatible with KSATlite will also be compatible with the new relay service.
The Hyperion satellites will validate the core functions of HYPER by transmitting to and receiving data from customer spacecraft, relaying that data through the Hyperion system, and exercising inter satellite links within the overall architecture.
The mission will also verify end to end data flow from a customer satellite, through Hyperion, and down to ground in near real time, while showing that the in orbit layer can slot into existing ground infrastructure and mission operations workflows.
Each Hyperion spacecraft will support S band links for telemetry, tracking and command, and Ka band for high throughput payload data, mirroring the service model customers know from KSATlite while adding additional resilience via space based routing.
KSAT plans to deploy Hyperion on high performing satellites of around 300 kilograms, providing the power, pointing agility and communications capacity needed to demonstrate the full HYPER concept at operationally relevant scale.
The company notes that 2026 marks ten years of KSATlite operations, and positions HYPER as the next stage in automating and hardening ground segment services for an increasingly crowded and demanding orbital environment.
HYPER will draw on the full KSAT global ground network as its backbone, using established sites in locations such as Svalbard and Antarctica to close the loop between space based relays and terrestrial downlink stations.
In describing the mission, Arnulf Kjeldsen, EVP Strategy and Technology at KSAT, said that in an increasingly complex operational environment, resilience and speed are as important as coverage, and that Hyperion is a key step in proving how HYPER can strengthen secure data delivery and give customers more control over when and where their data reaches the ground.
Hyperion will host multiple customer demonstrations and early testing campaigns so operators can explore how low latency relay services might enhance their missions and prepare for onboarding to the full commercial HYPER offering.
KSAT has signed a launch contract for the first Hyperion satellites and is targeting initial deployment in late 2027, paving the way for an operational in orbit relay service that sits on top of its established ground network.
Related Links
Kongsberg Satellite Services
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Texas AM partners with Aegis to orbit TAMU SPIRIT research hub on ISS
Sophie Adenot, the second French woman to fly to space
International crew arrives at space station
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
Russian era ends at abandoned launchpad in South American jungle
NASA teams set for second Artemis II wet dress rehearsal
Vietnam licenses Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4798-4803: Back for More Science
Mars relay orbiter seen as backbone for future exploration
UAE extends Mars probe mission until 2028
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
AAC Clyde Space adds Sedna satellites to boost maritime data services
China tests AI satellite swarm for space-based computing
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition
Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand
KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data
Pale Blue opens Tsukuba site to scale satellite propulsion production
Hydrogen sulfide detected in distant gas giant exoplanets for the first time
Cheops spots inside out exoplanet quartet
Study revisits chances of detecting alien technosignatures
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters