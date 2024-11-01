ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 18, 2026



ST Engineering iDirect has formed a strategic technology partnership with G and S SatCom to create a unified approach to satellite network and service management for operators and service providers. The agreement centers on integrating the widely deployed G and S SatConnect module into ST Engineering iDirect's next generation ground system, Intuition, to extend service orchestration and operational control across existing and future networks.

By embedding G and S SatConnect as a module within Intuition, ST Engineering iDirect aims to give customers a single operational environment that spans multi network, multi platform, and multi vendor infrastructures, including third party systems. A standardized API layer will enable Intuition and other ST Engineering iDirect platforms to interoperate with external OSS and BSS systems and third party applications, simplifying integration and reducing complexity as services scale. The company plans to roll out integration with its current platforms during 2026 so that Intuition's single pane of glass view can be applied consistently across all supported networks.

The partnership is designed to introduce a comprehensive service management and OSS and BSS layer within Intuition that links network operations directly with service definition, delivery, and lifecycle management. Through one interface, customers can define services, configure networks, accelerate service activation, and manage differentiated satellite offerings at scale. This approach is intended to reduce fragmentation between network and commercial systems and to support faster rollout of new services.

According to ST Engineering iDirect, combining Intuition's unified network and service management with G and S SatConnect will standardize workflows across technical and commercial operations, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and cost control. Cross platform observability and end to end operational control are expected to help satellite operators and service providers reduce migration risks, improve customer experience, and respond more quickly to changing market conditions while limiting the need for custom development and integration projects. The companies emphasize that the integration is designed to protect current investments by allowing capabilities to be introduced without disrupting existing services.

"With Intuition and G and S SatConnect, our customers achieve end to end service orchestration with seamless integration between service and network layers," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect. "This collaboration delivers the automation, scalability, and interoperability required to drive growth and meet evolving market demands."

"The partnership with ST Engineering iDirect removes barriers for satellite operators and service providers, streamlines workflows, and reduces operational complexity, allowing them to focus on business growth," said David Schmitz, CEO of G and S SatCom. "Operators and service providers can modernize their networks at their own pace, transition to next generation capabilities with confidence, and maintain uninterrupted service while unlocking new commercial opportunities."

Related Links

ST Engineering iDirect

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

