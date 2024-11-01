24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition
illustration only

ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 ST Engineering iDirect has formed a strategic technology partnership with G and S SatCom to create a unified approach to satellite network and service management for operators and service providers. The agreement centers on integrating the widely deployed G and S SatConnect module into ST Engineering iDirect's next generation ground system, Intuition, to extend service orchestration and operational control across existing and future networks.

By embedding G and S SatConnect as a module within Intuition, ST Engineering iDirect aims to give customers a single operational environment that spans multi network, multi platform, and multi vendor infrastructures, including third party systems. A standardized API layer will enable Intuition and other ST Engineering iDirect platforms to interoperate with external OSS and BSS systems and third party applications, simplifying integration and reducing complexity as services scale. The company plans to roll out integration with its current platforms during 2026 so that Intuition's single pane of glass view can be applied consistently across all supported networks.

The partnership is designed to introduce a comprehensive service management and OSS and BSS layer within Intuition that links network operations directly with service definition, delivery, and lifecycle management. Through one interface, customers can define services, configure networks, accelerate service activation, and manage differentiated satellite offerings at scale. This approach is intended to reduce fragmentation between network and commercial systems and to support faster rollout of new services.

According to ST Engineering iDirect, combining Intuition's unified network and service management with G and S SatConnect will standardize workflows across technical and commercial operations, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and cost control. Cross platform observability and end to end operational control are expected to help satellite operators and service providers reduce migration risks, improve customer experience, and respond more quickly to changing market conditions while limiting the need for custom development and integration projects. The companies emphasize that the integration is designed to protect current investments by allowing capabilities to be introduced without disrupting existing services.

"With Intuition and G and S SatConnect, our customers achieve end to end service orchestration with seamless integration between service and network layers," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect. "This collaboration delivers the automation, scalability, and interoperability required to drive growth and meet evolving market demands."

"The partnership with ST Engineering iDirect removes barriers for satellite operators and service providers, streamlines workflows, and reduces operational complexity, allowing them to focus on business growth," said David Schmitz, CEO of G and S SatCom. "Operators and service providers can modernize their networks at their own pace, transition to next generation capabilities with confidence, and maintain uninterrupted service while unlocking new commercial opportunities."

Related Links
 ST Engineering iDirect
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Pale Blue opens Tsukuba site to scale satellite propulsion production
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 Pale Blue has begun operating its new Tsukuba Production Engineering Base to support mass production of satellite propulsion systems and shorten delivery lead times. The Tsukuba Production Engineering Base in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, centralizes the full product lifecycle from technical development for mass production through manufacturing, final inspection, and global shipping. By bringing key equipment such as vacuum chambers and vibration testing tables under one roof, the company has creat ... read more
TECH SPACE
Texas AM partners with Aegis to orbit TAMU SPIRIT research hub on ISS

 Sophie Adenot, the second French woman to fly to space

 International crew arrives at space station

 Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
TECH SPACE
Russian era ends at abandoned launchpad in South American jungle

 NASA teams set for second Artemis II wet dress rehearsal

 Vietnam licenses Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink

 Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions
TECH SPACE
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4798-4803: Back for More Science

 Mars relay orbiter seen as backbone for future exploration

 UAE extends Mars probe mission until 2028

 Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
TECH SPACE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
TECH SPACE
AAC Clyde Space adds Sedna satellites to boost maritime data services

 China tests AI satellite swarm for space-based computing

 BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
TECH SPACE
ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data

 Pale Blue opens Tsukuba site to scale satellite propulsion production
TECH SPACE
Hydrogen sulfide detected in distant gas giant exoplanets for the first time

 Cheops spots inside out exoplanet quartet

 Study revisits chances of detecting alien technosignatures

 Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
TECH SPACE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters