ReOrbit and Google Cloud develop orbital space cloud network



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2026



ReOrbit has launched Space Cloud, a multi year initiative to build a distributed network of software enabled satellites that can move and process data securely in orbit, in collaboration with Google Cloud. The company describes the project as a space based data center network that will combine on board computing, advanced networking and cloud style orchestration to support government, military and commercial users.

The concept centers on a mesh of multi purpose satellites equipped with localized AI compute and interconnected through optical inter satellite links for high speed data transmission. By designing an in orbit infrastructure that can host applications and process data at the edge, ReOrbit aims to reduce reliance on ground stations and deliver faster, more resilient services for time critical missions.

Google Cloud is working with ReOrbit in a hands on design partnership, contributing technical expertise in cloud orchestration and large scale infrastructure management. The companies are developing a proprietary network orchestration software layer and a cloud based management system modeled on the principles used in Google Cloud terrestrial data centers, adapted for the constraints and dynamics of space.

According to ReOrbit, a key objective is to support European and NATO data sovereignty by ensuring that sensitive intelligence and other strategic information can be processed and routed in orbit under sovereign control. Space Cloud is positioned as a response to growing geopolitical complexity and the need for secure, controllable infrastructure that does not depend on foreign ground networks or congested terrestrial routes.

The architecture is divided into two main segments that target different user communities. The Sovereign Space Cloud is an air gapped, isolated environment owned and operated by ReOrbit, designed to handle national security and other highly sensitive data with strict separation from public networks. The Commercial Space Cloud forms a backbone for an emerging orbital data economy, providing a marketplace for Earth observation products and commercial edge computing services.

To support this approach, the satellites will host several specialized subsystems. Quantum Key Distribution capability is planned to generate and distribute cryptographic keys that can help protect critical data flows against interception, including in a future quantum computing environment. Optical laser terminals will provide high bandwidth inter satellite links that can bypass ground based bottlenecks and enable rapid data movement across the orbital mesh.

On board edge processors will bring high performance computing closer to data sources, allowing real time AI processing and analytics directly in orbit rather than waiting for downlink. In addition, the spacecraft are expected to support IoT and direct to device connectivity using 3GPP compliant standards, enabling communication with standard mobile devices and other distributed assets without custom terminals.

"Space Cloud reflects a long standing vision of ReOrbit, now made possible by the convergence of technological maturity and market pull. In partnership with our ecosystem, we are set to scale quickly and transform the orbital economy with intelligent, AI enabled satellite infrastructure for the decade ahead," said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and founder of ReOrbit. He positioned the project as a way to rethink how space systems handle data, moving from single purpose platforms to interconnected, software driven networks.

Markus Hongisto, Google Cloud country manager for Finland, said the project offers a way to explore new patterns for orbital data processing using cloud technologies. "We are pleased to collaborate with ReOrbit on the 'Space Cloud' project, which explores an interesting approach to orbital data processing," he said. "This initiative allows us to share our technical expertise in cloud orchestration and AI to support ReOrbit as they build new ways to manage data securely," Hongisto added.

ReOrbit, which designs and builds software defined satellites in Finland for high speed data transmission and distributed AI processing, sees Space Cloud as the foundation for future services across military and civil domains. The company highlights possible applications including secure communications for defense users, critical communications for public infrastructure, and commercial services for industries that depend on rapid Earth observation insights and in orbit data analytics.

By combining sovereign control, quantum era security features and edge processing with commercial cloud practices, the Space Cloud initiative illustrates how satellite operators and cloud providers are beginning to converge. If successful, the ReOrbit and Google Cloud collaboration could demonstrate how orbital infrastructure can evolve into flexible, software driven platforms that mirror the modularity and scalability of data centers, but operate in the harsh environment of space.

