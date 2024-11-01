24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 New axis grid links complex earth data in space and time
illustration only

New axis grid links complex earth data in space and time

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 04, 2026

A new axis based grid model illustrates how independent spatial, temporal, and parametric axes can be combined to describe complex earth observation data sets in a single coherent framework.

The representation separates space, time, and measured parameters into distinct axes, then aligns them in a unified grid that can accommodate a wide range of satellite and in situ measurements collected at different resolutions and times.

By treating each dimension as an independent but coordinated axis, the model supports consistent alignment and interpolation of heterogeneous data sources, making it easier to compare, merge, and analyze observations that previously did not fit neatly together.

This axis based approach is designed to scale to large, multi dimensional data cubes typical of modern earth system monitoring, where long time series, multiple variables, and overlapping sensor footprints must be handled without losing spatial or temporal fidelity.

According to the illustration, the grid model is suitable for applications that require systematic analysis of environmental change, climate variability, and other dynamic processes, because it provides a common reference for organizing and querying diverse observations.

The work, credited to Peter Baumann from Constructor University in Germany, is described in more detail in the journal Big Earth Data and is associated with a study that sets out a new global standard for earth data grids.

Related Links
 Aerospace Information Research Institute
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
NISAR radar view maps surface changes in Mississippi Delta
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 02, 2026
 A new radar image from the joint NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite shows how the mission can see through cloud cover to reveal surface features across the Mississippi River Delta region in southeastern Louisiana. The scene, acquired on November 29, 2025, with NISAR's L-band synthetic aperture radar instrument, spans the cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the winding Mississippi River between them, nearby communities, and extensive mosaics of wetlands, farmlands, and forests. Because the L-band r ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
EARTH OBSERVATION
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
EARTH OBSERVATION
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
EARTH OBSERVATION
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
EARTH OBSERVATION
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.