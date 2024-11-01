New axis grid links complex earth data in space and time

The representation separates space, time, and measured parameters into distinct axes, then aligns them in a unified grid that can accommodate a wide range of satellite and in situ measurements collected at different resolutions and times.
By treating each dimension as an independent but coordinated axis, the model supports consistent alignment and interpolation of heterogeneous data sources, making it easier to compare, merge, and analyze observations that previously did not fit neatly together.
This axis based approach is designed to scale to large, multi dimensional data cubes typical of modern earth system monitoring, where long time series, multiple variables, and overlapping sensor footprints must be handled without losing spatial or temporal fidelity.
According to the illustration, the grid model is suitable for applications that require systematic analysis of environmental change, climate variability, and other dynamic processes, because it provides a common reference for organizing and querying diverse observations.
The work, credited to Peter Baumann from Constructor University in Germany, is described in more detail in the journal Big Earth Data and is associated with a study that sets out a new global standard for earth data grids.
Related Links
Aerospace Information Research Institute
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries
Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report
Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters