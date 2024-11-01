Airbus and Hisdesat extend deal to market next generation PAZ-2 radar imagery

The partners intend to use PAZ-2 to advance Synthetic Aperture Radar based Earth observation solutions for both military and commercial users worldwide. Eric Even, Head of Space Digital at Airbus Defence and Space, said that the partnership aims to push the boundaries of SAR based Earth observation and deliver innovative products that address growing global demand across these markets.
Hisdesat CEO Miguel Angel Garcia Primo said that strengthening the commercial relationship will ensure continuity of the work conducted jointly since 2018 by Hisdesat and Airbus teams. He added that the alliance will further drive the penetration of SAR imagery, which can operate in all weather conditions, compared with other Earth observation tools.
PAZ-2 is led by the Spanish Ministry of Defence and Hisdesat and is described as one of the most advanced Earth observation programmes currently under development. The system will comprise twin satellites that replace the existing PAZ spacecraft, in service since 2018, and will ensure continuity of service while enhancing current capabilities.
Funded by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, PAZ-2 will provide its primary radar imaging services to the Spanish Ministry of Defence. In July 2025, Hisdesat awarded Airbus Defence and Space the contract to manufacture the two new satellites, further cementing Airbus role as prime contractor for the space segment.
The PAZ-2 satellites are planned to fly in constellation and will incorporate advanced payload and platform technologies to deliver improved image quality, with radar resolution quoted as reaching up to 10 centimetres. Daily coverage will rise to around 6.7 million square kilometres per satellite, and each spacecraft will be able to collect data over a swath up to 500 kilometres wide.
To support urgent operational needs, the mission is designed to offer near real time services, with latency from image acquisition to data availability targeted at only five minutes. This rapid delivery is intended to make the system suitable for time critical tasks such as defence operations, emergency response, and dynamic monitoring.
According to the partners, the enhanced performance of PAZ-2 will bolster intelligence and surveillance capabilities for defence and security missions and will also benefit a broad range of civil applications. Anticipated uses include monitoring of critical infrastructure, risk management activities, border surveillance, and disaster assessment following events such as floods, landslides, or earthquakes.
The first PAZ-2 satellite is expected to enter service by mid 2031, providing an overlap period with the current PAZ mission and enabling a smooth transition for existing users. The programme underscores the leadership of the Spanish space industry, with national participation estimated at 65 percent under Airbus Defence and Space as overall industrial prime for the space segment.
By combining PAZ-2 with other radar missions already in the Airbus constellation, the partners aim to build a more flexible and resilient Earth observation offering. Users are expected to benefit from improved revisit times, diversified imaging modes, and a broader catalogue of radar data products tailored to both strategic and commercial needs.
Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
