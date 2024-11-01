24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Airbus and Hisdesat extend deal to market next generation PAZ-2 radar imagery
illustration only

Airbus and Hisdesat extend deal to market next generation PAZ-2 radar imagery

by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jan 30, 2026

Airbus Defence and Space and Hisdesat have signed a new agreement to commercialize imagery and applications from the future PAZ-2 radar satellites, reinforcing their long standing cooperation in the global Earth observation market. The accord, concluded during the European Space Conference in Brussels, prolongs and expands an alliance that began in 2018 around the commercialisation of radar data from the current PAZ satellite flying in constellation with the German TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X missions.

The partners intend to use PAZ-2 to advance Synthetic Aperture Radar based Earth observation solutions for both military and commercial users worldwide. Eric Even, Head of Space Digital at Airbus Defence and Space, said that the partnership aims to push the boundaries of SAR based Earth observation and deliver innovative products that address growing global demand across these markets.

Hisdesat CEO Miguel Angel Garcia Primo said that strengthening the commercial relationship will ensure continuity of the work conducted jointly since 2018 by Hisdesat and Airbus teams. He added that the alliance will further drive the penetration of SAR imagery, which can operate in all weather conditions, compared with other Earth observation tools.

PAZ-2 is led by the Spanish Ministry of Defence and Hisdesat and is described as one of the most advanced Earth observation programmes currently under development. The system will comprise twin satellites that replace the existing PAZ spacecraft, in service since 2018, and will ensure continuity of service while enhancing current capabilities.

Funded by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, PAZ-2 will provide its primary radar imaging services to the Spanish Ministry of Defence. In July 2025, Hisdesat awarded Airbus Defence and Space the contract to manufacture the two new satellites, further cementing Airbus role as prime contractor for the space segment.

The PAZ-2 satellites are planned to fly in constellation and will incorporate advanced payload and platform technologies to deliver improved image quality, with radar resolution quoted as reaching up to 10 centimetres. Daily coverage will rise to around 6.7 million square kilometres per satellite, and each spacecraft will be able to collect data over a swath up to 500 kilometres wide.

To support urgent operational needs, the mission is designed to offer near real time services, with latency from image acquisition to data availability targeted at only five minutes. This rapid delivery is intended to make the system suitable for time critical tasks such as defence operations, emergency response, and dynamic monitoring.

According to the partners, the enhanced performance of PAZ-2 will bolster intelligence and surveillance capabilities for defence and security missions and will also benefit a broad range of civil applications. Anticipated uses include monitoring of critical infrastructure, risk management activities, border surveillance, and disaster assessment following events such as floods, landslides, or earthquakes.

The first PAZ-2 satellite is expected to enter service by mid 2031, providing an overlap period with the current PAZ mission and enabling a smooth transition for existing users. The programme underscores the leadership of the Spanish space industry, with national participation estimated at 65 percent under Airbus Defence and Space as overall industrial prime for the space segment.

By combining PAZ-2 with other radar missions already in the Airbus constellation, the partners aim to build a more flexible and resilient Earth observation offering. Users are expected to benefit from improved revisit times, diversified imaging modes, and a broader catalogue of radar data products tailored to both strategic and commercial needs.

Related Links
 Airbus Defence and Space
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA advances space based tracking of marine debris
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 28, 2026
 Detergent bottles and other litter can travel thousands of miles across the ocean before washing up on remote islands like Kaho'olawe in Hawaii, highlighting how persistent plastic pollution has become in the marine environment. A remote sensing technology developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that recently detected plastic pollution on land is now inspiring efforts to one day track ocean debris from space. In late 2025, scientists reported that NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Inv ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation

 NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge

 New orbital mapping system targets Earth Moon libration traffic
EARTH OBSERVATION
Elon Musk hints at buying Ryanair amid Starlink spat

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 Interstellar raises major Series F funding to expand launch and satellite business
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
EARTH OBSERVATION
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
EARTH OBSERVATION
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
EARTH OBSERVATION
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
EARTH OBSERVATION
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
EARTH OBSERVATION
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Computer models let scientists peer into the mystery beneath Jupiter's clouds

 Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.