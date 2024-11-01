AAC Clyde Space adds Sedna satellites to boost maritime data services



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Feb 18, 2026



AAC Clyde Space has started building two additional maritime data satellites, Sedna-3 and Sedna-4, to expand capacity in its established space-based maritime data services. The company has placed orders for key components and assigned the build to its U.S. subsidiary AAC SpaceQuest, aiming to support continuity of service and improve performance as its fleet renews and grows.

The decision to move ahead with Sedna-3 and Sedna-4 follows growing demand for satellite-delivered maritime data from customers that rely on timely information for operations and safety at sea. AAC Clyde Space said the new satellites are intended to add capacity while maintaining service quality as older spacecraft are replaced and the overall constellation evolves.

"We are seeing increasing demand for maritime data," said Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "With Sedna-3 and Sedna-4, we are adding capacity to support continued service delivery and maintain performance as the fleet evolves."

Launch of Sedna-3 and Sedna-4 is planned for early next year, adding to a current fleet of six satellites that already support AAC Clyde Space's maritime data services: AprizeSat-8, AprizeSat-10, Sedna-1, Sedna-2, Thea and Ymir-1. Together, these spacecraft provide space-based reception and relay of maritime signals used for tracking, monitoring and communications.

AAC Clyde Space has built its maritime offering on more than two decades of experience in satellite-based AIS data, which is used globally to track vessel positions and movements. The company is also a pioneer in the development of VDES, the next-generation standard for maritime communications that is designed to increase capacity and improve reliability compared with legacy AIS links.

The Sedna satellites form part of AAC Clyde Space's Data and Services business, supporting delivery of operational maritime data products to government, commercial and institutional users. Sedna-1 and Sedna-2, launched and commissioned in 2025, are fully operational within the company's maritime data services and provide a model for the follow-on Sedna-3 and Sedna-4 platforms.

By expanding the Sedna line, AAC Clyde Space is reinforcing its position in space-based maritime intelligence, where satellite constellations can deliver wide-area coverage that is difficult to achieve with terrestrial systems alone. The company expects the enhanced constellation to strengthen its role in applications such as maritime safety, security, fleet management and environmental monitoring at sea.

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that enable access to high-quality data from space across multiple sectors, including weather, maritime, security and agriculture. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, the company offers end-to-end solutions that span satellite components, mission services and data delivery for customers worldwide.

