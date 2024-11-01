NGA taps Vantor for AI change detection from space



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2026



Vantor has secured a 5.3 million dollar Luno B contract with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to provide AI powered global change detection services that support NGA mapping and intelligence missions. Under the agreement, the company will detect and deliver automated insights on real time changes to the Earths landscape, focusing on updates to terrain and land use.

The contract calls for Vantor to integrate data from multiple space based sensors, including the companys own imaging satellites and third party electro optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites. By fusing these diverse data sources, Vantor will apply advanced analytics to identify physical changes across the planets surface.

Vantor will contribute to NGA's Land Use Land Cover classification system by pinpointing shifts in buildings, roads, vegetation, and other key land cover elements worldwide. The change detection models work across different sensor types and data providers, helping maintain accurate characterization of how land is used and how it is evolving.

Insights from the program are expected to aid a wide range of NGA missions involving natural disasters, man made incidents, regional conflicts, and humanitarian crises. On demand change detection will help decision makers understand what is happening on the ground and where conditions may be deteriorating or improving.

This latest award underscores Vantors push to create what it describes as an AI ready living globe that supports large scale global monitoring. The companys virtual constellation concept allows seamless collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of geospatial intelligence from multiple satellite fleets.

Vantor executives say the Luno B win demonstrates the value of integrating vast amounts of sensor data into a unified analytics framework. Susanne Hake, Executive Vice President and General Manager for the U S Government at Vantor, said the company is proud to help NGA deliver geospatial intelligence that benefits policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders from seabed to space.

The Luno initiative, which includes both Luno A and Luno B contracts, is part of NGAs broader effort to adopt agile acquisition strategies that tap commercial geospatial capabilities. Through this approach, NGA aims to increase capacity and bring new innovations from industry into its operational workflows.

In a related effort announced in June, when the company operated under the Maxar Intelligence name, Vantor received an NGA Luno A award to supply AI and machine learning generated object detections for persistent monitoring. That work leverages the commercial Site Sentry service, designed to monitor hundreds of locations in parallel.

Site Sentry identifies and tracks assets in air, maritime, land, and rail domains, providing counts at specified sites and flagging trends and anomalies. The capability supports advanced spatial and temporal geospatial intelligence analysis by combining historical context with current observations.

Taken together, the Luno A and Luno B awards show how NGA is pairing object level monitoring with broader land cover and infrastructure change detection. By combining these layers, analysts can build a richer picture of activity and transformation across regions of interest.

Vantor positions its spatial intelligence platform as an end to end system that automates tasking, collection, production, and analysis. The company argues that such automation is necessary to keep pace with the volume of incoming data and the speed at which conditions change on Earths surface.

