24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
illustration only

Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Sentinel A4 radar from the second Low Rate Initial Production tranche to the US Army, marking a key step toward full rate production of the new air and missile defense sensor.

The radar recently completed the first phase of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, which is designed to assess performance in representative operational scenarios and reduce risk before the system enters large scale manufacturing.

Company officials describe Sentinel A4 as a next generation, 360 degree Active Electronically Scanned Array radar that expands battlespace awareness and strengthens layered defenses against a broad set of aerial threats.

The system is engineered to detect and track cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft systems, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars, giving commanders more time and data to respond to complex air attack profiles.

During the initial test and evaluation phase, Sentinel A4 successfully integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, demonstrating the utility of its open architecture design and its ability to operate within multiple command and control networks.

This integration is intended to allow the radar to plug into existing and future battle management systems, share target data rapidly and support joint and combined air defense missions.

Sentinel A4 is slated to replace the US Army's currently fielded Sentinel A3 radars, bringing improved sensitivity, coverage and reliability through the use of modern solid state electronics and digital beamforming.

According to Lockheed Martin, the company will continue delivering Sentinel A4 units in line with the Army's fielding plans and ongoing operational testing campaigns.

As additional systems deploy to units, soldiers will use them to refine tactics, techniques and procedures, validate performance in diverse environments and confirm that the radar meets operational requirements before full rate production is authorized.

Lockheed Martin notes that Sentinel A4 benefits from the company's broader portfolio of ground based radar programs, which are focused on early warning, counter target acquisition, situational awareness and integrated air and missile defense missions.

The firm designs its radar families for a high degree of commonality and mobility, with configurations tailored to operate in varied climates and terrains and with systems already fielded to customers around the world.

Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Nullspace speeds antenna and radar simulations with new EM software tools
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 14, 2026
 Nullspace Inc. has released a new version of its electromagnetic simulation suite that targets large-scale antenna and radar applications with faster frequency analysis and streamlined CAD preparation for RF engineers. The company positions the software as a way to shorten design cycles and time-to-market for complex RF systems by combining high-accuracy solvers with new automation features. The new Nullspace Prep tool, part of the Nullspace RF suite, moves CAD cleanup directly into the hands of R ... read more
TECH SPACE
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
TECH SPACE
NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather

 China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026

 Rocket Lab conducts second Electron mission in eight days to orbit Korean imaging satellite

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
TECH SPACE
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim

 New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
TECH SPACE
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
TECH SPACE
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
TECH SPACE
Seismic networks offer new way to track space junk reentering atmosphere

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study

 German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries
TECH SPACE
Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
TECH SPACE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.