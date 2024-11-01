Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026



Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Sentinel A4 radar from the second Low Rate Initial Production tranche to the US Army, marking a key step toward full rate production of the new air and missile defense sensor.

The radar recently completed the first phase of Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, which is designed to assess performance in representative operational scenarios and reduce risk before the system enters large scale manufacturing.

Company officials describe Sentinel A4 as a next generation, 360 degree Active Electronically Scanned Array radar that expands battlespace awareness and strengthens layered defenses against a broad set of aerial threats.

The system is engineered to detect and track cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft systems, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars, giving commanders more time and data to respond to complex air attack profiles.

During the initial test and evaluation phase, Sentinel A4 successfully integrated with the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, demonstrating the utility of its open architecture design and its ability to operate within multiple command and control networks.

This integration is intended to allow the radar to plug into existing and future battle management systems, share target data rapidly and support joint and combined air defense missions.

Sentinel A4 is slated to replace the US Army's currently fielded Sentinel A3 radars, bringing improved sensitivity, coverage and reliability through the use of modern solid state electronics and digital beamforming.

According to Lockheed Martin, the company will continue delivering Sentinel A4 units in line with the Army's fielding plans and ongoing operational testing campaigns.

As additional systems deploy to units, soldiers will use them to refine tactics, techniques and procedures, validate performance in diverse environments and confirm that the radar meets operational requirements before full rate production is authorized.

Lockheed Martin notes that Sentinel A4 benefits from the company's broader portfolio of ground based radar programs, which are focused on early warning, counter target acquisition, situational awareness and integrated air and missile defense missions.

The firm designs its radar families for a high degree of commonality and mobility, with configurations tailored to operate in varied climates and terrains and with systems already fielded to customers around the world.

