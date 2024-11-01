Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

The expansion at Esrange is aligned with the build out of Isar Aerospaces new production facility near Munich, where interior fit out work is underway. Together, the additional testing capacity in Sweden and the new factory in Germany are designed to enable integrated acceptance testing that can match an increased launch cadence for Spectrum missions.
The purpose built acceptance test facility at Esrange will be capable of testing more than 30 engines per month. It will also support fully integrated stage acceptance testing, allowing Isar Aerospace to qualify complete stages before they move into launch operations. The company states that this capability increases flexibility and helps it respond to growing market demand for launch services.
Both Esrange test sites are tailored to Isar Aerospaces internal requirements and are part of its vertically integrated approach across design, manufacturing, testing and operations. By bringing more of the value chain in house, the company aims to industrialize launch vehicle production and improve schedule control and reliability for satellite customers.
"Scaling reliable access to space requires not only advanced launch vehicle design but also the right infrastructure to support rapid development and production. With our second test facility at Esrange, we are unlocking new capabilities and accelerating our progress. The expanded site will allow us to test and qualify more engines and stages than ever before, supporting our ambition to make space access truly scalable. I would also like to thank the team at SSC Space for their professional partnership and collaboration," said Can Araz, Vice President Spectrum at Isar Aerospace.
"We are proud to deepen our long standing partnership with Isar Aerospace as they expand their engine and stage testing capabilities at Esrange. This new facility strengthens Europes path toward scalable and reliable access to space, and it reflects the trust placed in our teams experience in advanced rocket testing. Together, we are building the infrastructure that will enable a new generation of launch services and support the growing needs of the European space market," said Mats Tyni, Director Business Development and Customer Operations at SSC Space.
Esrange Space Center, operated by SSC Space, has a long history in sounding rocket, balloon and test operations and is being developed as a launch site for orbital small satellite missions from mainland Europe. The new Isar Aerospace facility adds to this role by concentrating engine and stage testing activity at the northern Sweden site, while final launch operations for Spectrum will be carried out from designated spaceports.
