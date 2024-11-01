UK backs new electric propulsion hub for satellite engines



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Feb 06, 2026



A new electric propulsion laboratory for satellite engines has opened at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, providing UK space companies with access to advanced testing and development facilities. The Disruptive Experimental Electric Propulsion (DEEP) Lab has been built by space technology company Magdrive with support from the UK Space Agency's Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund. The 3.8 million pound facility combines 1.8 million pounds of government funding with 2 million pounds of company investment and is designed to serve start ups, established aerospace firms and academic researchers across the UK space sector.

The lab focuses on electric propulsion systems that allow satellites to manoeuvre, maintain orbits and travel further into space while using less fuel than traditional chemical rockets. Its centrepiece is a 2 meter diameter vacuum chamber that supports comprehensive thruster testing and validation under realistic space like conditions. Magdrive has introduced plasma diagnostics approaches drawn from the fusion industry, enabling users to image and monitor plasma evolution from multiple angles during engine tests.

The 10,000 square foot facility includes cleanroom assembly areas, a mechanical prototyping workshop and advanced plasma diagnostic testing chambers. An on site workshop equipped with a Hurco 5 axis machine and 3D printers supports rapid prototyping and iteration of propulsion hardware. A full time machinist is available to help users operate specialist equipment and shorten development timelines for new systems.

The DEEP Lab operates with a collaborative model that allows different types of users to rent individual rooms and capabilities under pricing structures aimed at covering operational costs rather than generating profit. Enhanced security infrastructure restricts access so that companies and research teams can work only in the facilities they have booked, protecting sensitive designs and data. This approach is intended to make high end test infrastructure available to a wider range of UK organisations than could normally support their own dedicated facilities.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd said the facility will give British companies access to testing capabilities that were previously out of reach and underlined the government's view that electric propulsion is shaping the future of space operations. She said, "From ambitious start ups to established aerospace firms, this facility will give British companies access to testing capabilities that were previously out of reach. Electric propulsion is shaping the future of how we operate in space, and by investing in infrastructure like this we are ensuring that UK innovators can lead the way. By opening its doors to the wider space community, the DEEP Lab will accelerate the pace of discovery and help cement the UK's reputation as a global leader in space technology."

Magdrive CEO and co founder Mark Stokes described the opening of the DEEP Lab as a milestone for the company and the wider UK space community. He said, "We're delighted to officially unveil the DEEP Lab to the UK space community. A huge thanks goes to the UK Space Agency for supporting us setting up a world class R and D facility. This milestone accelerates the commercialisation of our next generation And DEEP Lab isn't just for us, it's open to companies, startups and academics across the sector, it will also create new opportunities for collaboration and discovery, and to boost national capability and put the UK on the map as a leader in electric propulsion technology."

UK Space Agency CEO Dr Paul Bate said the investment is intended to fill a gap in national infrastructure and support growth in the UK space sector. He said, "The opening of Magdrive's DEEP Lab is a fantastic example of how targeted investment can deliver real impact for the UK space sector. Our funding will not only help create 50 highly skilled jobs but has also established a world class facility that addresses a genuine gap in our national infrastructure. Electric propulsion is fundamental to the future of satellite technology, and by providing accessible testing capabilities, DEEP Lab will accelerate innovation across the industry. We're particularly pleased to see this facility supporting start ups and smaller companies who previously faced barriers to testing and developing their technologies."

The DEEP Lab builds on Magdrive's growth at Harwell, where the company has been developing next generation spacecraft propulsion systems since its founding in 2020. Magdrive has raised more than 10 million pounds in funding, including support from the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency, to advance its high performance electric propulsion concepts. Its location within the Harwell Space Cluster places it close to over 100 other space organisations, creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund has awarded more than 45.6 million pounds to 13 projects since its launch in 2023, with over 43.8 million pounds in match funding from the sector. This combination has generated nearly 89.6 million pounds of private and public investment in space research and development infrastructure across the UK. The UK Space Agency reports that SCIF support has also helped recipients attract venture capital, private equity and follow on public funding, catalysing more than 50 million pounds in additional investment.

Harwell Campus Managing Director Jim Stretton said Magdrive's progress illustrates how public and private funding, combined with an innovation focused environment, can help companies scale and deliver new capabilities. He said, "Magdrive shows what's possible when public and private investment align within a strong innovation ecosystem. Supported by Harwell's unique mix of government, academic and commercial partners, the company has scaled from incubator space to a new campus base and has now opened the DEEP Lab. We're delighted to see Magdrive operating world class infrastructure that will help smaller space companies accelerate the development of new technologies across the space sector."

