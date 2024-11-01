Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026



Terran Orbital has announced it will provide its Nebula satellite platform for the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission, a new project developed with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric US to support future low Earth orbit constellations. The mission is described as a key step in advancing technologies needed for LEO satellite systems and associated services.

The Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission will fly a Nebula spacecraft bus configured to host a Quantum Key Distribution and Optical Terminal payload. That payload will be supplied by a Japanese consortium that includes the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, and other partners in Japan.

According to Terran Orbital chief executive officer Peter Krauss, the mission underscores the companys focus on delivering platforms that support emerging secure communications and optical links in orbit. He said the collaboration highlights Terran Orbitals commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and to providing tailored solutions for commercial and government customers.

Under the current plan, the project has an 18 month delivery schedule from the Authorization to Proceed agreement, with the Nebula bus handover targeted for 2027. The launch of the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission is tentatively planned for 2029, positioning the program within the next generation of LEO infrastructure deployments.

Terran Orbital describes the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission as part of its broader strategy to expand its role in satellite manufacturing and mission services. The company views the project as a demonstration that can open additional opportunities for secure communications missions and other advanced payloads using its small satellite platforms.

Related Links

Terran Orbital

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

