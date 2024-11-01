24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission
illustration only

Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026

Terran Orbital has announced it will provide its Nebula satellite platform for the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission, a new project developed with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric US to support future low Earth orbit constellations. The mission is described as a key step in advancing technologies needed for LEO satellite systems and associated services.

The Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission will fly a Nebula spacecraft bus configured to host a Quantum Key Distribution and Optical Terminal payload. That payload will be supplied by a Japanese consortium that includes the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, and other partners in Japan.

According to Terran Orbital chief executive officer Peter Krauss, the mission underscores the companys focus on delivering platforms that support emerging secure communications and optical links in orbit. He said the collaboration highlights Terran Orbitals commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and to providing tailored solutions for commercial and government customers.

Under the current plan, the project has an 18 month delivery schedule from the Authorization to Proceed agreement, with the Nebula bus handover targeted for 2027. The launch of the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission is tentatively planned for 2029, positioning the program within the next generation of LEO infrastructure deployments.

Terran Orbital describes the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission as part of its broader strategy to expand its role in satellite manufacturing and mission services. The company views the project as a demonstration that can open additional opportunities for secure communications missions and other advanced payloads using its small satellite platforms.

Related Links
 Terran Orbital
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Comtech wins multi-million dollar follow-on contract for civil space components
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 21, 2026
 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has received a follow-on space components award valued at more than 5 million dollars to support a major civil space exploration program in the United States. The award underlines the companys role as a global communications technology supplier to both commercial and government space customers. Under the contract, Comtech will deliver advanced electronic components and related component engineering services to a leading U.S. aerospace and defense prime contractor. ... read more
TECH SPACE
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA

 NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
TECH SPACE
NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing

 Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology

 SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report

 NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
TECH SPACE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
TECH SPACE
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
TECH SPACE
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
TECH SPACE
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling

 ESA adjusts Cluster orbits for rare twin reentry campaign

 Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission

 Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
TECH SPACE
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
TECH SPACE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.