Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission

The Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission will fly a Nebula spacecraft bus configured to host a Quantum Key Distribution and Optical Terminal payload. That payload will be supplied by a Japanese consortium that includes the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, and other partners in Japan.
According to Terran Orbital chief executive officer Peter Krauss, the mission underscores the companys focus on delivering platforms that support emerging secure communications and optical links in orbit. He said the collaboration highlights Terran Orbitals commitment to pushing the boundaries of space technology and to providing tailored solutions for commercial and government customers.
Under the current plan, the project has an 18 month delivery schedule from the Authorization to Proceed agreement, with the Nebula bus handover targeted for 2027. The launch of the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission is tentatively planned for 2029, positioning the program within the next generation of LEO infrastructure deployments.
Terran Orbital describes the Mitsubishi Electric LEO Demo Mission as part of its broader strategy to expand its role in satellite manufacturing and mission services. The company views the project as a demonstration that can open additional opportunities for secure communications missions and other advanced payloads using its small satellite platforms.
Related Links
Terran Orbital
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology
SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling
ESA adjusts Cluster orbits for rare twin reentry campaign
Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission
Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters