Astroscale Japan to mature electric refueling for future GEO servicing

The Space Strategy Fund is a multiyear framework that backs ambitious technology development activities by private companies, startups and universities. Its organizers aim to expand the space market, contribute to solutions for global and social challenges, and push development at the leading edge of space activity.
Within this framework, Astroscale Japan will work under the program theme of technology to realize flexible spatial mobility. The effort focuses on combining the development and demonstration of orbital transfer vehicles with core on-orbit refueling systems that can move and service spacecraft across orbits.
The initiative also supports research and development in space logistics required for integrated operation of these services. By advancing interoperability among space systems and standardizing mechanical and fluid interfaces, the program seeks to make in-space servicing and transport more modular, scalable and cost-effective.
Japan aims to use these developments to secure a strong position in the emerging global on-orbit services market. According to the Space Strategy Fund, that market is projected to approach 1 trillion yen around 2030, and national planners view refueling and transfer technologies as key to long-term competitiveness beyond geostationary orbit.
