NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing

The agency has awarded short term study contracts to SpaceWorks Enterprises of Atlanta, Georgia, and Stratolaunch of Mojave, California, to examine how existing platforms could be adapted to conduct frequent and affordable hypersonic flight experiments. The work is managed under NASA's Hypersonic Technology Project within the Advanced Air Vehicles Program.
While rockets routinely reach hypersonic speeds by carrying their own oxidizer to burn fuel, NASA is focusing on airbreathing hypersonic aircraft that ingest atmospheric air during flight instead of relying on onboard oxygen supplies. This approach supports longer duration cruise at hypersonic speeds and aligns with potential future commercial uses where reusability and operational tempo are critical.
The Hypersonic Technology Project is responding to growing commercial interest by looking for ways to bridge the gap between traditional ground testing and full scale hypersonic flight demonstrations. Ground facilities can replicate extreme temperatures and pressures for short durations, but they cannot easily reproduce the combination of long duration, real world atmospheric conditions and repeated flight cycles that industry needs to mature operational concepts.
In August, NASA selected SpaceWorks and Stratolaunch to carry out six month studies that will define how their current vehicles could be modified or used to support this kind of testing. SpaceWorks received 500,000 dollars to investigate options using its X 60 platform, while Stratolaunch was awarded 1.2 million dollars to analyze opportunities with its Talon A system.
The X 60 is a small rocket based flight research platform designed to be launched from an aircraft and reach relevant flight regimes for high speed experimentation. In the new study, SpaceWorks will examine how that platform could support reusable, high cadence test operations that would be useful to both NASA and commercial partners interested in hypersonic technologies.
Stratolaunch's Talon A is a reusable hypersonic test vehicle that can be air launched from the company's large carrier aircraft, enabling operations over a variety of test ranges without relying on fixed ground launch infrastructure. The NASA study funding will help the company and the agency explore how Talon A missions could be configured to provide the kind of repeatable flight opportunities needed to advance airbreathing hypersonic systems.
"With these awards, NASA will collaborate with the commercial hypersonics industry to identify new ways to evaluate technologies through flight tests while we address the challenges of reusable, routine, airbreathing, hypersonic flight," said Dr. Nateri Madavan, director of NASA's Advanced Air Vehicles Program. The goal is to leverage industry capabilities while guiding them toward test conditions that match NASA's long term research objectives.
The two studies will feed into a broader NASA effort to define what an integrated hypersonic test campaign should look like once candidate platforms are available. Through the contracts, NASA wants industry to help describe the performance envelopes, payload accommodations, flight rates and logistical support needed for future test services that can be used by government and commercial customers.
Insights from the work with SpaceWorks and Stratolaunch may also support planning for a potential future NASA initiative called Making Advancements in Commercial Hypersonics, or MACH. That project, if pursued, would focus on enabling commercial hypersonic vehicles by developing infrastructure such as cost models, schedule frameworks, and other planning tools needed to bring a flight test capability from concept to routine operation.
The Hypersonic Technology Project is part of NASA's broader aeronautics portfolio that targets revolutionary advances in air transportation, including supersonic and hypersonic flight. By concentrating on fundamental airbreathing hypersonic technologies and partnering with companies that already operate or are developing relevant vehicles, NASA aims to reduce technical and economic barriers to regular hypersonic flight testing.
Through these new awards and related efforts, the agency intends to help establish a pathway from experimental concepts to practical systems that might eventually support commercial travel, rapid cargo delivery, or other applications requiring sustained flight at very high speeds. The resulting knowledge is expected to inform not only vehicle design, but also the operational frameworks, safety considerations and regulatory discussions that will shape hypersonic aviation in the coming decades.
Related Links
Hypersonic Technology Project at NASA
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology
SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling
ESA adjusts Cluster orbits for rare twin reentry campaign
Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission
Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters