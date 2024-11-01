24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 9, 2026

SpaceX is putting its longstanding focus of sending humans to Mars on the backburner to prioritize establishing a settlement on the Moon, founder Elon Musk said Sunday.

The South Africa-born billionaire's space company has found massive success as a NASA contractor, but critics have for years panned Musk's Mars colonization plans as overambitious.

The move also puts Musk in alignment with US President Donald Trump's shift away from sending Americans to Mars.

"For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he bought in 2022.

Difficulties in reaching Mars include the fact that "it is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months."

"We can launch to the Moon every 10 days," he added.

Musk has blown through several previous estimates on when he could feasibly put man on the Red Planet.

In 2016, Musk said passengers could take off for Mars as soon as 2024, if financing and other planning factors for his rockets came through.

That prediction came after he told the Wall Street Journal in 2011 that SpaceX astronauts would reach Mars in "Best case, 10 years, worst case, 15 to 20 years."

In an executive order on US space policy late last year, Trump said he wanted to get Americans to the Moon by 2028, under NASA's Artemis program, for which SpaceX is a contractor.

That marked a shift from Trump's earlier declaration that he wanted to plant the American flag on Mars before the end of his four-year term.

Americans are currently scheduled to return to the Moon's surface in mid-2027 on the Artemis 3 mission, but the timeline has been repeatedly pushed back.

Industry experts say it will probably be delayed again because the lunar lander in development at SpaceX is not ready.

Easier access to the Moon "means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city," Musk said Sunday.

But he added that SpaceX would not give up on its Mars plans, saying it would "also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years."

Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 missions, could impact ISS launch
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 3, 2026
 NASA said Tuesday its next crew rotation to the International Space Station could be delayed after SpaceX announced it was grounding flights of its Falcon 9 rocket to investigate an unspecified issue. SpaceX, the private space company owned by Elon Musk, has paused flights of its Falcon 9 rocket following an issue its second stage experienced during a routine launch Monday of Starlink satellites into orbit. The grounding could potentially delay the next NASA crew rotation to the International Sp ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation

 Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February
ROCKET SCIENCE
Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test

 NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather

 China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026
ROCKET SCIENCE
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
ROCKET SCIENCE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
ROCKET SCIENCE
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ROCKET SCIENCE
Launching the idea of data centers in space

 Gilat books multimillion order for Sidewinder inflight ESA terminals

 Anthropic unveils new AI model as OpenAI rivalry heats up

 NTU Singapore boosts agile space access with trio of new projects
ROCKET SCIENCE
Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems

 Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
ROCKET SCIENCE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.