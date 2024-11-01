SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

The South Africa-born billionaire's space company has found massive success as a NASA contractor, but critics have for years panned Musk's Mars colonization plans as overambitious.
The move also puts Musk in alignment with US President Donald Trump's shift away from sending Americans to Mars.
"For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he bought in 2022.
Difficulties in reaching Mars include the fact that "it is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months."
"We can launch to the Moon every 10 days," he added.
Musk has blown through several previous estimates on when he could feasibly put man on the Red Planet.
In 2016, Musk said passengers could take off for Mars as soon as 2024, if financing and other planning factors for his rockets came through.
That prediction came after he told the Wall Street Journal in 2011 that SpaceX astronauts would reach Mars in "Best case, 10 years, worst case, 15 to 20 years."
In an executive order on US space policy late last year, Trump said he wanted to get Americans to the Moon by 2028, under NASA's Artemis program, for which SpaceX is a contractor.
That marked a shift from Trump's earlier declaration that he wanted to plant the American flag on Mars before the end of his four-year term.
Americans are currently scheduled to return to the Moon's surface in mid-2027 on the Artemis 3 mission, but the timeline has been repeatedly pushed back.
Industry experts say it will probably be delayed again because the lunar lander in development at SpaceX is not ready.
Easier access to the Moon "means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city," Musk said Sunday.
But he added that SpaceX would not give up on its Mars plans, saying it would "also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years."
Related Links
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts
NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February
Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange
NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test
NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather
China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction
NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics
Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
Launching the idea of data centers in space
Gilat books multimillion order for Sidewinder inflight ESA terminals
Anthropic unveils new AI model as OpenAI rivalry heats up
NTU Singapore boosts agile space access with trio of new projects
Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks
Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry
Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters