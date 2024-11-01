24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Greenland dispute is 'wake-up call' for Europe: Macron

Greenland dispute is 'wake-up call' for Europe: Macron

By Valerie LEROUX and Fabien ZAMORA
 Paris, France (AFP) Jan 28, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday a standoff with the United States over Greenland was "a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe" as he hosted the leaders of Denmark and the Danish autonomous territory for talks.

European powers have sought to join forces after US President Donald Trump roiled the transatlantic alliance by threatening to seize strategically-located and mineral-rich Greenland.

Speaking alongside the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Macron said the "awakening" must focus "on asserting our European sovereignty, on our contribution to Arctic security, on the fight against foreign interference and disinformation, and on the fight against global warming."

He reaffirmed to Frederiksen and Nielsen France's solidarity and "its commitment to your sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"France will continue to defend these principles in accordance with the United Nations Charter," he added, expressing his support for increased NATO engagement in the Arctic.

"Greenland is not for sale, nor is it up for grabs. The Greenlanders will decide their own future," Macron said in the indigenous Greenlandic language.

He then switched to Danish, telling the prime minister that France would "be side-by-side" with the "Kingdom of Denmark".

In a gesture of solidarity, a modest number of military personnel were deployed to Greenland this month by a handful of European countries including France.

After European pushback, Trump backed down on the threat to take Greenland, which is located between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean, by military force.

On Tuesday, the French navy flagship, the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, set course for the Atlantic for pre-planned military exercises. Sources familiar with the matter told AFP that the carrier was being deployed to the North Atlantic.

- 'Greenland will never forget' -

Frederiksen said that recent weeks had shown that Europe can stand up for itself.

"The world order as we have known it is under pressure, it's changing rapidly," she added. "Maybe it's gone."

Nielsen, 34, thanked Macron for "standing by us without hesitation."

"We will in Greenland never forget it," he said.

He said cooperation with France was not only about Greenland.

"It goes beyond Greenland," Nielsen said. "For us, this is about the values in the world, our democracy."

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Frederiksen said that Europe needed to improve its defences "now" to become less reliant on the United States for military protection.

On Monday, NATO chief Mark Rutte told EU lawmakers to "keep on dreaming" if they thought Europe could defend itself without the United States.

In response to Rutte's comments, Frederiksen conceded it would be "extremely difficult" for Europe to defend itself now.

"Because when you look at intelligence, nuclear weapons, and so on, we depend on the US," she said at Sciences Po university.

"But I think we're able to do more than what is being said publicly right now."

As for a 2035 target to ramp up spending on NATO, she said: "I'm sorry to say it would be too late."

"I think rearming ourselves now is the most important thing."

NATO members committed to raising defence and security spending last year to five percent of their economic output, following on from an earlier target of two percent by 2024, after pressure from the US government.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted Frederiksen in Berlin and assured her of Germany's solidarity.

Denmark PM says Europe can improve defences 'now'
Paris, France (AFP) Jan 28, 2026 - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in Paris on Wednesday that Europe needed to improve its defences "now" to become less reliant on the United States for military protection.

Europe's alliance with the US through NATO has been shaken by President Donald Trump's threat to seize Greenland from Denmark, which he has since rowed back.

But NATO chief Mark Rutte told EU lawmakers on Monday to "keep on dreaming" if they thought Europe could defend itself without the US.

In response to Rutte's comments, Frederiksen conceded it would be "extremely difficult" for Europe to defend itself right now.

"Because when you look at intelligence, nuclear weapons, and so on, we depend on the US," she said at Sciences Po university.

"But I think we're able to do more than what is being said publicly right now."

As for a 2035 target to ramp up spending on NATO, she said: "I'm sorry to say it would be too late."

"I think rearming ourselves now is the most important thing."

NATO members committed to raising defence and security spending last year to 5 percent of their economic output, following on from an earlier target of 2 percent by 2024, after pressure from the US government.

Fredriksen said Europe had made a "big mistake" by cutting military budgets in the past.

Frederiksen, along with Greenland's premier, was due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron later on Wednesday.

Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Jan 23, 2026
 NATO chief Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed Friday the alliance should boost work on Arctic security, after US President Donald Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland. "We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels. Frederiksen - who was to travel to Greenland to meet its premier on Friday - ... read more
ICE WORLD
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation

 NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
ICE WORLD
Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles
ICE WORLD
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
ICE WORLD
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
ICE WORLD
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
ICE WORLD
Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris

 Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study

 China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
ICE WORLD
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life

 Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home
ICE WORLD
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.