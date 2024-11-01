24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland

NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland

by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Jan 23, 2026

NATO chief Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed Friday the alliance should boost work on Arctic security, after US President Donald Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland.

"We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.

Frederiksen -- who was to travel to Greenland to meet its premier on Friday -- said "we agree that NATO should increase its engagement in the Arctic".

"Defence and security in the Arctic are matters for the entire alliance," she wrote on X.

The meeting came after Trump claimed he had struck a framework deal with Rutte on Wednesday that satisfied him after he made demands to take the autonomous Arctic territory from Denmark.

Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland and impose tariffs on NATO allies blocking him despite not making headway on his main demand for control of the island.

Details of what, if anything, was agreed have not been made public -- but officials say NATO boosting security in the Arctic was part of the plan.

Frederiksen on Thursday said that NATO allies agreed on the need for a "permanent presence" in the Arctic, including around Greenland.

Members of the alliance have floated setting up a new NATO mission in the Arctic, but commanders say concrete planning has yet to start.

Officials familiar with Rutte's talks with Trump said that Denmark and the United States would look to renegotiate a 1951 pact governing American force deployments on Greenland.

That could allow Washington to boost its military footprint on the vast island, including potentially stationing parts of Trump's planned "Golden Dome" missile defence system.

NATO also said that the United States, Denmark and Greenland would negotiate on stepping up efforts to stop Russia and China gaining a "foothold" on the territory.

Trump used the alleged threat from both Moscow and Beijing to Greenland as a major justification for why he needed to take control.

Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland: report
Copenhagen (AFP) Jan 23, 2026 - Troops sent to Greenland by Copenhagen were ordered to be combat ready in case the United States attacked the autonomous Danish territory, Danish public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

US President Donald Trump backed down on threats to seize Greenland by force after meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday, saying he had reached a "framework" of a deal on the Arctic island.

Prior to that, Trump had not ruled out the use of force, insisting that the US needed Greenland for "national security".

DR said a Danish military order last week said soldiers in Greenland should be equipped with live ammunition.

It also outlined a multi-phase operation that included the possibility of sending additional forces and assets later, if needed.

Civilian and military aircraft then began transporting soldiers and equipment to Greenland, according to DR.

The deployment was officially a part of the Danish-led military exercise Arctic Endurance -- which Copenhagen has said will continue "throughout large parts of the coming year."

A few days after Trump announced that the United States would get Greenland "one way or the other", eight European countries sent several dozen troops to Greenland, officially to prepare for the exercise.

Some have since departed, including a group of about 15 Germans and some Swedes, while others continue to arrive.

DR also reported wide political support, both from the Danish government and the opposition, to take up the fight in case of a US attack.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen declined to comment on the report.

Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Danish PM backs NATO 'permanent presence' around Greenland
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Jan 22, 2026
 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday that NATO states backed having a "permanent presence" in the Arctic, including around Greenland, after US President Donald Trump claimed a framework deal was struck to satisfy his demands. "We have asked NATO to be more present in the Arctic region," Frederiksen said at the start of a European Union summit in Brussels. "Everybody in NATO agrees about that, the Arctic states, but also other member states, that we need a permanent presence from ... read more
ICE WORLD
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation

 NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
ICE WORLD
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles

 China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan
ICE WORLD
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
ICE WORLD
Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
ICE WORLD
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
ICE WORLD
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris

 Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission

 JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
ICE WORLD
Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life

 Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home

 Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks

 Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch
ICE WORLD
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.