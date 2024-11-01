NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security; Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland

"We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.
Frederiksen -- who was to travel to Greenland to meet its premier on Friday -- said "we agree that NATO should increase its engagement in the Arctic".
"Defence and security in the Arctic are matters for the entire alliance," she wrote on X.
The meeting came after Trump claimed he had struck a framework deal with Rutte on Wednesday that satisfied him after he made demands to take the autonomous Arctic territory from Denmark.
Trump backed off his threats to seize Greenland and impose tariffs on NATO allies blocking him despite not making headway on his main demand for control of the island.
Details of what, if anything, was agreed have not been made public -- but officials say NATO boosting security in the Arctic was part of the plan.
Frederiksen on Thursday said that NATO allies agreed on the need for a "permanent presence" in the Arctic, including around Greenland.
Members of the alliance have floated setting up a new NATO mission in the Arctic, but commanders say concrete planning has yet to start.
Officials familiar with Rutte's talks with Trump said that Denmark and the United States would look to renegotiate a 1951 pact governing American force deployments on Greenland.
That could allow Washington to boost its military footprint on the vast island, including potentially stationing parts of Trump's planned "Golden Dome" missile defence system.
NATO also said that the United States, Denmark and Greenland would negotiate on stepping up efforts to stop Russia and China gaining a "foothold" on the territory.
Trump used the alleged threat from both Moscow and Beijing to Greenland as a major justification for why he needed to take control.
Danish troops were combat ready in Greenland: report
Copenhagen (AFP) Jan 23, 2026 - Troops sent to Greenland by Copenhagen were ordered to be combat ready in case the United States attacked the autonomous Danish territory, Danish public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.
US President Donald Trump backed down on threats to seize Greenland by force after meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday, saying he had reached a "framework" of a deal on the Arctic island.
Prior to that, Trump had not ruled out the use of force, insisting that the US needed Greenland for "national security".
DR said a Danish military order last week said soldiers in Greenland should be equipped with live ammunition.
It also outlined a multi-phase operation that included the possibility of sending additional forces and assets later, if needed.
Civilian and military aircraft then began transporting soldiers and equipment to Greenland, according to DR.
The deployment was officially a part of the Danish-led military exercise Arctic Endurance -- which Copenhagen has said will continue "throughout large parts of the coming year."
A few days after Trump announced that the United States would get Greenland "one way or the other", eight European countries sent several dozen troops to Greenland, officially to prepare for the exercise.
Some have since departed, including a group of about 15 Germans and some Swedes, while others continue to arrive.
DR also reported wide political support, both from the Danish government and the opposition, to take up the fight in case of a US attack.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen declined to comment on the report.
Related Links
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
NASA Back for Seconds with New Food System Design Challenge
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
GE and Lockheed validate compact rotating detonation ramjet for hypersonic missiles
China tests Long March 12B reusable first stage at Jiuquan
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber
Orion to advance IARPA system for tracking small space debris
Atomic 6 debris shields selected for Portal Space Systems mission
JAXA taps ispace for lunar debris mitigation and disposal study
Frozen hydrogen cyanide crystals may have helped spark early chemistry for life
Berkeley Scientists set to home in on 100 signals from Seti at Home
Scientist wins 'Environment Nobel' for shedding light on hidden fungal networks
Pandora exoplanet mission checks in after launch
Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters