German union urges homegrown fighter jet in blow to European plan

Accusing French planemaker Dassault Aviation of trying to dictate terms on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, Juergen Kerner, deputy head of the IG Metall union, and Marie-Christine von Hahn, head of the German Aerospace Industries Association, said Germany should make its own jet.
"FCAS was originally planned as a joint project between equal partners and operated as such for a long time," they wrote in an opinion piece published by the Handelsblatt newspaper.
"Those who now demand absolute control should not be surprised if there are consequences," they added, calling for "a commitment to two aircraft within the project".
Launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet as well as the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain, the project has stalled amid disagreements between Dassault and Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.
Macron said in November that Paris and Berlin had "an obligation to achieve results" on the project, presenting it as a "test of credibility" for the continent.
But a German government spokesman told AFP in December that efforts to break the deadlock on the project had been unsuccessful.
While agreeing that a failure of the project would "weaken our security, European cooperation, capacity to innovate and not least well-paid jobs in industry", Kerner and von Hahn said developing two jets would represent the "maturation" of FCAS.
"That would allow for different national priorities and reduce tensions because cooperation would then take place where it makes economic and technological sense -- not where it is dictated by political symbolism," they said.
vbw/sr/js
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts
NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says
NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing
NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather
China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026
New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling
ESA adjusts Cluster orbits for rare twin reentry campaign
Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission
Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters