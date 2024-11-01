24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 German union urges homegrown fighter jet in blow to European plan

German union urges homegrown fighter jet in blow to European plan

by AFP Staff Writers
 Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Feb 9, 2026

Germany's largest union on Monday called for Berlin to develop its own fighter jet, after French President Emmanuel Macron urged progress on a troubled joint European warplane project.

Accusing French planemaker Dassault Aviation of trying to dictate terms on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, Juergen Kerner, deputy head of the IG Metall union, and Marie-Christine von Hahn, head of the German Aerospace Industries Association, said Germany should make its own jet.

"FCAS was originally planned as a joint project between equal partners and operated as such for a long time," they wrote in an opinion piece published by the Handelsblatt newspaper.

"Those who now demand absolute control should not be surprised if there are consequences," they added, calling for "a commitment to two aircraft within the project".

Launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet as well as the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain, the project has stalled amid disagreements between Dassault and Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests in the project.

Macron said in November that Paris and Berlin had "an obligation to achieve results" on the project, presenting it as a "test of credibility" for the continent.

But a German government spokesman told AFP in December that efforts to break the deadlock on the project had been unsuccessful.

While agreeing that a failure of the project would "weaken our security, European cooperation, capacity to innovate and not least well-paid jobs in industry", Kerner and von Hahn said developing two jets would represent the "maturation" of FCAS.

"That would allow for different national priorities and reduce tensions because cooperation would then take place where it makes economic and technological sense -- not where it is dictated by political symbolism," they said.

vbw/sr/js

Dassault Aviation

Airbus Group

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Airline sector falling behind on clean fuel switch: IATA
 Singapore (AFP) Feb 2, 2026
 The airline industry's green transition is stalling as high costs and limited output choke the rollout of cleaner jet fuel, the head of the industry's trade association said on Monday. "Unfortunately, we're not making sufficient progress on sustainable aviation fuel," International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh told the Changi Aviation Summit in Singapore. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is billed as a key tool to curb carbon emissions from planes, and took centr ... read more
AEROSPACE
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA

 NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
AEROSPACE
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing

 NASA delays Moon mission over frigid weather

 China sea launch boosts private rocket activity in 2026
AEROSPACE
New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust
AEROSPACE
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
AEROSPACE
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
AEROSPACE
Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling

 ESA adjusts Cluster orbits for rare twin reentry campaign

 Terran Orbital to supply Nebula satellite platform for Mitsubishi Electric LEO mission

 Lockheed Martin delivers second lot Sentinel A4 radar to US Army
AEROSPACE
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
AEROSPACE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.