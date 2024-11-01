24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Ariane 6 four booster launcher completes on schedule mission
illustration only

Ariane 6 four booster launcher completes on schedule mission

by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Feb 13, 2026

Europe's Ariane 6 launcher has completed its first mission using a four booster configuration, delivering a full suite of payloads to orbit in a demonstration of its maximum performance variant.

Designated flight VA267, the mission lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, during a launch window between 16:45 and 17:13 GMT, carrying 32 satellites for Amazon's Leo constellation to low Earth orbit. The flight profile from liftoff to the final satellite separation ran for 114 minutes, concluding with deployment of the last spacecraft as planned.

Ariane 6 is a three stage launch vehicle that uses strap on boosters, a main stage and an upper stage that are expended in sequence to reach orbit. For this mission the rocket flew with four P120C solid boosters, coupled with its liquid fuelled core and upper stage, to provide the extra thrust required for the heavy payload.

The four booster configuration more than doubles the launcher performance compared to the two booster variant that has flown since the inaugural Ariane 6 mission in 2024. In this setup Ariane 6 can place around 21.6 tonnes into low Earth orbit, up from about 10.3 tonnes with two boosters, placing it in a higher class of heavy lift rockets.

The P120C boosters are among the most powerful one piece solid rocket motors currently in production, and flying four in combination with the main stage allowed engineers to validate their joint performance under operational conditions. The mission also exercised guidance, navigation and control systems tuned for the higher thrust and mass flow of the four booster stack.

For VA267 Ariane 6 flew with the long fairing option, which enclosed and protected the 32 satellites during ascent through the atmosphere. The fairing stands 20 meters tall with a diameter of 5.4 meters, providing volume sufficient to accommodate large multi satellite payloads and complex deployment hardware.

With the long fairing atop the four booster configuration, Ariane 6 reached its tallest assembled height to date on the pad at Kourou. The complete vehicle rose to about 62 meters, comparable to a 20 storey building, and required tailored ground handling and integration procedures inside the mobile gantry and on the launch table.

The mission showcased the operational collaboration behind Ariane 6. The European Space Agency manages development of the launcher and coordinates an industrial network spread across 13 European nations, with ArianeGroup acting as prime contractor and design authority. French space agency CNES oversees range and ground segment operations at Europe's Spaceport, while Arianespace provides launch services and customer integration.

With the four booster configuration now proven in flight, Ariane 6 expands its range of mission profiles for institutional and commercial customers. The launcher can now support heavier constellations, large single spacecraft and complex multi payload campaigns, reinforcing Europe's independent access to space in the heavy lift segment.

Related Links
 Space Transportation at European Space Agency
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 03, 2026
 On 17 December, two Galileo satellites lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 6 rocket, marking the 14th launch dedicated to Europe's Galileo constellation and reinforcing European satellite navigation capacity, resilience and autonomy. The spacecraft, designated SAT 33 and SAT 34, were launched at 06:01 CET and separated from the launcher after a flight of just under four hours, with mission teams confirming acquisition of signal at 10:51 CET and reporting b ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
ROCKET SCIENCE
UK backs new electric propulsion hub for satellite engines

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 NASA backs studies to boost hypersonic flight testing
ROCKET SCIENCE
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
ROCKET SCIENCE
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
ROCKET SCIENCE
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ROCKET SCIENCE
Launching the idea of data centers in space

 Abundant element alloy enables rare earth free cryogenic cooling

 Gilat books multimillion order for Sidewinder inflight ESA terminals

 NGA taps Vantor for AI change detection from space
ROCKET SCIENCE
JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes

 Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks
ROCKET SCIENCE
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.