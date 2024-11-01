Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 03, 2026



On 17 December, two Galileo satellites lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 6 rocket, marking the 14th launch dedicated to Europe's Galileo constellation and reinforcing European satellite navigation capacity, resilience and autonomy.

The spacecraft, designated SAT 33 and SAT 34, were launched at 06:01 CET and separated from the launcher after a flight of just under four hours, with mission teams confirming acquisition of signal at 10:51 CET and reporting both satellites healthy with solar arrays deployed.

The pair is now in early operations and in-orbit testing and will join the Galileo constellation in medium Earth orbit at approximately 23 222 km; in about three months, their addition will bring the system to 29 active satellites, improving coverage and service reliability.

Since Galileo entered service in 2016, the programme has continued to advance, adding new capabilities including the High Accuracy Service, operational since 2023, which provides dedicated receivers with horizontal accuracy down to 20 cm and vertical accuracy of 40 cm.

The latest launch adds extra satellites to an already robust constellation, strengthening Galileo's ability to maintain 24/7 navigation services for billions of users worldwide.

This mission was Galileo's first launch on Ariane 6 and the fifth flight of Europe's heavy-lift launcher, with two additional Ariane 6 missions planned in the near future, each carrying two first-generation Galileo satellites.

"The year 2025 marks three decades of European navigation programmes and the successful launch of two new Galileo satellites is another proud and well-earned moment in that legacy. I am extremely proud of ESA's role in carrying out the launch with Arianespace and for its leadership in the procurement and preparation of the satellites on behalf of the European Commission. Galileo stands as the world's most accurate global navigation satellite system - and today we have increased its reliability and robustness. Its successful launch aboard Ariane 6 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou reaffirms not only Europe's ambition, but also its industrial capability to design, build, launch and operate critical space infrastructure autonomously. Today, Europe is more resilient than it was yesterday, and I salute all the engineers, scientists and support staff that have made this success possible," said Josef Aschbacher, ESA's Director General.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team for this flawless launch, which marks 20 years of cooperation with Arianespace since the launch of GIOVE-A, the demonstrator satellite of Galileo. Today's launch reflects the outstanding partnership with the European Commission and EUSPA, as well as our industry partners OHB and Arianespace, to make it possible to deliver the best navigation satellites for our citizens, economy and security. We are two launches away from completing Galileo's first-generation fleet, a milestone that closes one chapter and opens another," adds Francisco-Javier Benedicto Ruiz, ESA's Director of Navigation.

"Soon, we will be adding Galileo Second Generation satellites which will deliver even more robust and reliable positioning, navigation, and timing services. They will integrate seamlessly with the current fleet to form Europe's largest satellite constellation and provide essential services worldwide".

"Ariane 6 in its two-booster configuration was designed with Galileo in mind, and we now look forward to two more Galileo first-generation launches" said ESA's director of Space Transportation, Toni Tolker-Nielsen.

This mission closed 2025 for Europe with the fifth Ariane 6 flight overall and the first to place two large satellites into orbit in a single launch, extending Ariane's history with Galileo, after Ariane 5 previously orbited twelve satellites across three missions, and confirming Ariane 6 as the reference launcher for the navigation system.

Galileo is described as the world's most precise satellite navigation system and has supported more than five billion smartphone users globally since its Open Service began in 2016, with all smartphones sold in the European Single Market now required to be compatible with Galileo signals.

In addition to smartphones, Galileo supports applications in rail, maritime operations, agriculture, financial timing services and rescue operations, where its timing and positioning functions are embedded in critical infrastructure and safety-related services.

Galileo is a flagship European Union programme managed and funded by the European Commission, with ESA responsible for the design, development and qualification of the space and ground systems and for procuring launches, as well as research and development for future Galileo capabilities under the EU's Horizon Europe programme.

The EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) serves as the Galileo service provider, overseeing market and application needs and feeding user requirements back into system evolution.

Ariane 6, developed as Europe's heavy-lift launcher, is part of ESA's plan to ensure autonomous access to space for Europe and features a modular and versatile design adapted to missions from low Earth orbit to deep space.

The launcher is designed and built by ArianeGroup and comprises two or four boosters along with a core and upper stage; for this mission it flew in the two-booster configuration.

During the first phase of flight, the core stage powered by a Vulcain 2.1 engine, fuelled by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, works with P120C solid boosters that provide the main thrust at liftoff.

The upper stage uses a reignitable Vinci engine, also fuelled by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, and is scheduled to fire twice to reach the required orbit for this mission.

After separation of the Galileo satellites, the Ariane 6 upper stage will move to a stable graveyard orbit, far from operational satellites in medium Earth orbit.

