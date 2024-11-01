Major rains drive widespread flooding in southern Mozambique



by Adam Voiland



London, UK (SPX) Jan 30, 2026



Weeks of intense rain in December and January swelled rivers and overwhelmed key reservoirs in southern Mozambique, sending floodwaters across broad floodplains and into heavily populated areas along the Limpopo and Incomati rivers. Residents who are accustomed to moving to higher ground during the wet season are facing conditions that local officials describe as exceptional in both scale and severity, with water spreading far beyond typical seasonal levels.

A pair of satellite images from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instruments show the transformation of the landscape over the course of a little more than a month. In a Terra MODIS image acquired on December 17, 2025, only a thin line of river water threads through largely dry floodplains in southern Mozambique. By January 25, 2026, an Aqua MODIS false color image using bands 7-2-1 reveals extensive dark blue areas of standing water filling the floodplains along the Incomati and Limpopo rivers, contrasting with the green tones of the surrounding land.

The false color view highlights how water has poured out of the river channels and reservoirs and spread across agricultural land and settlements. A natural color version of the scene shows thick, sediment-laden plumes flowing through the river systems and discharging into the Mozambique Channel, signaling strong erosion and runoff from upstream catchments. Labels in the satellite imagery mark the locations of key urban centers such as Xai-Xai and Maputo, underscoring how close the floodwaters have come to major population centers.

Mozambique's National Disasters Management Institute reports that at least 600,000 people have been affected by the flooding so far, with hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes as waters rose and inundated low-lying areas. Authorities estimate that flooding has destroyed or damaged at least 30,000 homes, and they warn that totals are likely to increase as search and rescue operations proceed and more remote communities are reached.

Some of the hardest hit cities include the capital Maputo, the coastal city of Xai-Xai, and the inland city of Chokwe, where reports describe the Limpopo River flooding as overwhelming. Roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure have been damaged or cut off, complicating efforts by emergency services and humanitarian organizations to reach stranded residents. Boats and helicopters have been used in some districts to rescue families trapped by rapidly rising water.

Agricultural areas have suffered extensive losses as floodwaters poured across cropland and grazing land. Mozambique's agriculture officials report that at least 180,000 hectares, or about 440,000 acres, of crops have been flooded, including fields that were approaching harvest. More than 150,000 head of livestock have also been lost, dealing a major blow to rural livelihoods in affected provinces and raising concerns about food security in the months ahead.

Health experts are warning of an elevated risk of cholera, diarrhea, and other waterborne diseases as contaminated water spreads and sanitation systems are disrupted in flooded communities. Stagnant pools and damaged water supplies create conditions that favor disease outbreaks, prompting calls for rapid deployment of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene support. Local authorities in at least one city have also reported crocodile attacks, as swollen rivers and floodwaters have carried the animals into urban neighborhoods and temporary camps where displaced people have gathered.

International and regional agencies are supporting Mozambique's response by providing forecasts, monitoring data, and emergency assistance. Hydrological and meteorological services, working with partners, are using satellite observations and modeling tools to track rainfall, river levels, and the evolution of the floods, helping officials prioritize evacuations and resource deployment. The event has also drawn attention to ongoing efforts to improve flood risk management in southern Africa through better early warning systems and coordinated response planning.

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) and the Global Imagery Browse Services/Worldview platform are making near real time satellite imagery available to scientists, disaster managers, and the public. MODIS data from the Aqua and Terra satellites, along with other Earth observation missions, provide frequent, broad coverage that helps reveal where water has spread, how sediment plumes evolve, and which areas remain inundated over time. These observations contribute to both immediate emergency response and longer term assessments of how extreme rainfall and flooding events are affecting vulnerable regions such as southern Mozambique.

