 Britain Launches Secure Satellite Timing System to Guard Critical Services
Britain Launches Secure Satellite Timing System to Guard Critical Services

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Feb 08, 2026

Britain has contracted GMV to build a Two-Way Satellite Time and Frequency Transfer system designed to deliver assured Position, Navigation and Time services for national infrastructure, defense operations, and the wider economy. The system will reduce dependence on Global Navigation Satellite Systems, which remain vulnerable to interference and disruption.

GMV won the competitive tender to lead design, development, and testing under the TOUCAN project. The UK Space Agency funds the work, with support from the UK National PNT Office, and management through ESA's NAVISP navigation program.

The project draws on GMV's time transfer and systems engineering capabilities and forms part of the government's Framework for Greater PNT Resilience. Mark Dumville, General Manager of GMV in the UK, described TOUCAN as a strategic milestone that underscores the company's commitment to delivering nationally assured PNT solutions vital to critical infrastructure and security.

TOUCAN complements parallel efforts to reestablish a UK Enhanced Long-Range Navigation system, which will serve as a terrestrial backup to satellite services. A key objective is ensuring this eLoran system operates independently of GNSS.

The primary technical goal is to establish an accurate, independently verifiable TWSTFT link between the eLoran transmitter and the National Physical Laboratory, the UK's official timekeeping authority. This link will address GNSS dependence within eLoran, maintaining time traceable to UTC.

The system will also provide a TWSTFT connection to a facility operating a research and development timescale. This secure reference will eventually synchronize operations, maintain communication integrity, and support mission-critical systems.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, said precise and secure timing underpins daily services from banking and transport to energy and communications. He described the TOUCAN investment as protection for the services people and businesses depend on, and a step toward building a stronger, more resilient space ecosystem that safeguards security and keeps Britain at the forefront of innovation.

GMV is delivering design, integration, and operational demonstration of the system, building on its track record in secure national timing products and infrastructure. Project partner Viasat is supplying satellite bandwidth and supporting GMV in analyzing innovative TWSTFT technology evolutions.

