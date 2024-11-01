24/7 Space News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Study links bottled water to higher nanoplastic levels than tap
illustration only

Study links bottled water to higher nanoplastic levels than tap

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 03, 2026

Some brands of bottled water contain far more microplastics and nanoplastics than municipal tap water, according to a new study led by researchers at The Ohio State University. The work compares treated drinking water from four U.S. water treatment plants near Lake Erie with six brands of bottled water and introduces an analytical approach that can detect plastic particles down to the nanoscale.

Microplastics and nanoplastics form as larger plastic items weather, fragment, and degrade during use and disposal. These small synthetic particles have now been documented across the environment, including in the nation's waterways, prompting concern about how common they are in drinking water sources.

In the study, researchers collected water samples from the treatment plants and from popular bottled water products, then quantified the plastic particles present. They determined that bottled water contained roughly three times as many nanoplastic particles as the treated drinking water samples.

Lead author Megan Jamison Hart, a PhD candidate in environmental sciences at Ohio State, said the results underline how everyday choices can influence exposure. "We can make educated choices to try and reduce our daily exposure to these harmful chemicals," Hart said. "For the average person who is thirsty and wants a drink, the best way to do that would be drinking it straight out of the tap rather than grabbing pre-bottled water."

Previous investigations have mainly focused on microplastics and have often struggled to characterize nanoplastics because of their extremely small size. To overcome this challenge, the Ohio State team combined scanning electron microscopy for imaging with optical photothermal infrared spectroscopy for chemical identification, allowing them to detect and classify plastic particles at very small size scales.

The analysis revealed that more than half of all particles detected in the samples were nanoplastics, underscoring how pervasive these tiny contaminants can be, even in finished drinking water. In bottled water, the most common plastic types originated from the packaging, consistent with the idea that bottles and caps shed particles into the liquid during production, storage, and handling.

By contrast, the sources of plastics in treated drinking water were less clear. Particles may enter through source waters, aging infrastructure, or contact with plastic materials used in treatment and distribution, but the study did not pinpoint specific pathways. The findings indicate that tap water systems can still contain microplastics and nanoplastics, even when conventional treatment steps are in place.

Senior author John Lenhart, a professor of environmental engineering at Ohio State, said the concentrations they measured exceeded expectations once nanoplastics were included in the counts. "The concentrations we saw were higher than anticipated, which, unlike prior studies, we were able to attribute to the inclusion of the nanoplastics," Lenhart said. "That emphasis validates a lot of the information we have learned."

The study appears in the journal Science of The Total Environment and, according to the authors, highlights how important it is to account for nanoplastics when assessing overall plastic contamination. Because smaller particles are more likely to cross biological barriers and interact with tissues, understanding their abundance is especially important for evaluating potential health risks.

Scientists still do not fully understand how chronic exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics affects human health. Many experts, including the authors of this study, suggest that the particles and the chemicals associated with them may pose long-term risks as they accumulate in the body and the environment. Hart noted that, although uncertainties remain, it makes sense for people and policymakers to pursue ways to reduce exposure wherever possible.

The research also suggests that treatment and remediation strategies should explicitly target nanoplastics, not just larger particles that are easier to see and filter. By characterizing the types and sizes of plastics present in drinking water, the team believes utilities and engineers will be better positioned to evaluate which processes remove plastics most effectively and where improvements are needed.

Lenhart said that understanding the basic composition of materials in water and the reactions that control that composition is key to designing better treatment systems and environmental cleanup strategies. "By understanding the basic composition of the materials in water and the reactions important for controlling that composition, we can make better design decisions for future treatment or for remediation," he said. "That is why analyses like these are so promising."

The work was supported by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through its Ohio Sea Grant College Program and by the National Science Foundation. The authors emphasize that their findings provide a snapshot of conditions in selected systems and brands, and that broader surveys will be needed to capture how plastic levels vary across regions and over time. Even so, the study adds to growing evidence that bottled water, in particular, can be a significant source of nanoplastic exposure compared with drinking water supplied through municipal systems.

Research Report:What's in your water? A comparative analysis of micro- and nanoplastics in treated drinking water and bottled water

Related Links
 Ohio State University
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UK court denies BHP bid to appeal Brazil mine disaster ruling
 London (AFP) Jan 19, 2026
 A British court on Monday rejected Australian mining giant BHP's bid to appeal a ruling holding it liable for one of Brazil's worst environmental disasters, bringing victim compensation closer. A dam collapse in 2015 at an iron-ore mine run by a firm co-owned by BHP killed 19 people and unleashed a deluge of toxic mud into villages, fields, rainforest, rivers and the ocean. In November, the High Court in London found BHP "strictly liable" for the disaster, following a mammoth trial that could le ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
FROTH AND BUBBLE
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
FROTH AND BUBBLE
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 ALMA survey maps turbulent youth of distant planetary systems
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.