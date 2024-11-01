24/7 Space News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Strong earthquake off Vanuatu coast, no damage reported

Strong earthquake off Vanuatu coast, no damage reported

by AFP Staff Writers
 Wellington (AFP) Feb 14, 2026

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Saturday, with a local resident describing it as "very big" despite no initial reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was about 50 kilometres (31 miles) west of the village of Port Olry, on the island of Espiritu Santo.

There was no risk of a tsunami from the quake, which shook the island nation just before 1:30 pm (0230 GMT), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Antelic Frank, a staff member at a beachfront resort in Port Olry, said the quake was "very big" and seemed to last for about a minute.

There was no apparent damage in her immediate area, she told AFP.

"The plates and the cutlery rattled for quite a long time but nothing fell to the ground," she said.

"Some people here were worried but it seems everything is going to be OK."

Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people that straddles the seismic Ring of Fire, an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Solar-driven ionosphere charges may nudge stressed faults toward rupture
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 08, 2026
 Researchers at Kyoto University have outlined a new physical model in which disturbances in the ionosphere can generate electrostatic forces inside Earths crust that may help trigger large earthquakes when faults are already critically stressed. The work focuses on how space weather events such as intense solar flares alter ionospheric charge distributions and, through capacitive coupling, transmit additional stress into fragile crustal regions. In the model, fractured zones deep in the crust are ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation

 The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation

 Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test
SHAKE AND BLOW
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
SHAKE AND BLOW
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
SHAKE AND BLOW
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
SHAKE AND BLOW
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 SoftBank rides AI boom to post $1.6 billion net profit

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias
SHAKE AND BLOW
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
SHAKE AND BLOW
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.