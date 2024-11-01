24/7 Space News
 SES to extend EGNOS GEO 1 payload service for precise navigation over Europe through 2030
illustration only

SES to extend EGNOS GEO 1 payload service for precise navigation over Europe through 2030

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 30, 2026

SES and the European Union Agency for the Space Programme have extended the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service GEO 1 satellite service agreement through 2030, with an option to prolong it further to 2032. The renewed contract is intended to maintain high precision navigation services for aviation and other critical users across Europe by keeping the EGNOS space segment in service over the coming years.

EGNOS is Europes regional satellite based augmentation system that improves the accuracy and reliability of Global Navigation Satellite System signals such as GPS over the European region. By broadcasting correction and integrity information, the system supports aircraft operations in low visibility conditions and enables flight procedures that can shorten routes, reduce holding patterns, and optimise climb and descent profiles. These capabilities help airlines reduce fuel burn and associated CO2 emissions while maintaining safety margins for approach and landing.

Beyond aviation, EGNOS also supports maritime navigation and precision driven agriculture, where more accurate positioning contributes to safer operations and more efficient use of fuel, fertiliser, and other inputs. In ports and coastal waters, improved positioning helps vessels follow traffic separation schemes and approach channels with greater confidence. On land, farmers can apply fertiliser and crop protection products only where needed, cutting costs and limiting environmental impact.

Under the extended GEO 1 agreement, SES will continue to operate the EGNOS hosted payload on its SES 5 satellite and manage the associated ground segment from its facilities in Europe. The hosted payload approach allows the SBAS service to share spacecraft resources with other communications missions, reducing cost and speeding deployment compared with a dedicated satellite. SES will provide the space and ground infrastructure needed to support EUSPA as the agency upgrades the system and introduces new service capabilities over time.

According to EUSPA Executive Director Rodrigo da Costa, the latest agreement helps secure continuity as EGNOS evolves. "This extension ensures a robust EGNOS space segment, ready for the transition towards its next version and the development of new services, while safeguarding high precision navigation for aviation and other critical users across Europe," he said. Maintaining an operational GEO 1 payload is a key element of that continuity plan.

SES sees the contract as reinforcing its role in satellite enabled navigation and safety services. "EGNOS is a cornerstone of Europe's aviation and broader navigation applications. The agreement underscores SES and EUSPA joint commitment to advancing satellite based services that enable secure, reliable, and sustainable navigation solutions," said Philippe Glaesener, Senior Vice President, Global Government at SES. "Thanks to the service, millions of users and operators will benefit from efficient and more reliable air transportation services across all of Europe. This commitment reflects our broader mission of delivering resilient satellite solutions for critical infrastructures."

The companies note that the extended service supports broader European objectives to reduce emissions, strengthen transport resilience, and ensure continuity of critical space based infrastructure. As aviation, maritime, and land based transport systems adopt more performance based navigation procedures, the role of SBAS services like EGNOS is expected to grow. The GEO 1 payload on SES 5 will remain one of the key space segment assets enabling those applications over Europe during the coming decade.

The announcement also comes as SES continues to expand its government and institutional business, including safety of life and secure connectivity services. By combining hosted payloads for navigation augmentation with its broader multi orbit fleet and terrestrial network, the company aims to offer integrated solutions that support air traffic management, defence, and civil protection needs. The extended EGNOS GEO 1 arrangement is positioned as part of this long term strategy to deliver resilient services for critical infrastructures across Europe.

Forward looking statements in the announcement highlight that actual outcomes may differ from expectations owing to operational, financial, or regulatory factors. SES notes that technology disruptions, cyber threats, and other risks identified in its regulatory filings could affect service delivery or future performance. However, the company states that its current plan is to maintain the hosted payload service and associated ground infrastructure for EGNOS GEO 1 under the extended agreement timeframe, supporting EUSPA as it manages the evolution of the European SBAS.

