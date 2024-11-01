Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 59

It is the latest in a string of tropical storms to batter the southern African island in recent months, underscoring its vulnerability to increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change.
At least 59 people had been killed countrywide by the cyclone, which slammed into Madagascar on February 10, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNRGC) said, while more than 16,000 people have been displaced by storm waters.
A previous report had put the death toll at 43.
Most of the fatalities were reported in the port city of Toamasina on the east coast, formerly known as Tamatave, Madagascar's second?largest urban centre with around 400,000 inhabitants.
Another 15 people remain missing nearly a week after the cyclone struck, according to BNRGC.
The damage to housing was extensive, with some 25,000 homes destroyed, 27,000 others flooded and more than 200 classrooms partially or completely wrecked, it said.
Gezani made landfall last week with winds topping around 250 kilometres (160 miles) per hour, prompting the government to declare a national emergency.
AFP images showed a trail of destruction across Toamasina, with streets in the city centre still swamped by muddy floodwater and debris strewn between shuttered shops and damaged homes.
Residents queued for food at a primary school turned relief hub, while health workers screened families for malaria as the city began the slow clean?up and took stock of the cyclone's toll.
The World Food Programme warned Friday that "the scale of destruction is overwhelming," with the city running on roughly five percent of its electricity and without water.
China and France have sent support for search?and?rescue efforts.
The storm largely spared neighbouring Mozambique, skirting about 50 kilometres (30 miles) off its coast and causing far less damage, though authorities reported at least four deaths.
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday offered condolences and prayers for "the people of Madagascar, who have been struck by two cyclones in quick succession".
In early February, Madagascar's northwest was hit by Tropical Cyclone Fytia, which killed at least seven people and displaced more than 20,000.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
International crew takes off for space station
NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation
The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says
Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange
NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction
NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
SoftBank rides AI boom to post $1.6 billion net profit
Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias
UAE's G42 says joining $1 bn AI project in Vietnam
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks
Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry
Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters