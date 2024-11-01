24/7 Space News
 Lockheed Martin launches ninth GPS III satellite to boost secure navigation
Lockheed Martin launches ninth GPS III satellite to boost secure navigation

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 30, 2026

Lockheed Martin's ninth Global Positioning System III satellite has reached orbit, adding new resilience and security to the GPS constellation that underpins both military operations and critical civilian services worldwide. Launched late Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the GPS III space vehicle 09 (SV09) lifted off at 11:53 p.m. ET on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and quickly achieved signal acquisition before transferring to operational control at Lockheed Martin's Denver Launch and Checkout Operations Center.

The company describes GPS III SV09 as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen connectivity for warfighters operating in increasingly contested environments. For military users, the satellite brings advanced security features and enhanced anti jamming performance designed to maintain uninterrupted, precise navigation and timing even when adversaries attempt to degrade or deny signals. It also broadcasts modernized M code navigation signals intended to provide more robust and secure positioning data to authorized forces around the globe.

According to Lockheed Martin, the GPS III generation delivers three times better accuracy and up to eight times improved anti jamming capabilities compared with earlier GPS satellites. These performance gains are intended to improve reliability for a broad range of missions, from precision weapons employment and synchronized military communications to coordinated operations across air, land, sea and space domains. The added resilience is seen as a key element in safeguarding national security and defense activities that rely on space based positioning, navigation and timing.

Beyond defense applications, each additional GPS III satellite is designed to enhance signal strength and accuracy for vital civilian uses. Aviation safety, precision agriculture, emergency response, and telecommunications timing all depend on the global availability and integrity of GPS signals. As the GPS constellation ages, the introduction of new spacecraft like SV09 is required to maintain continuous worldwide coverage and service performance, preventing gaps as older satellites reach the end of their operational lives.

Lockheed Martin positions GPS III SV09 as a bridge to the next phase of the constellation, known as GPS IIIF. The company states that by adding more resilient satellites now, it is laying the foundation for the GPS IIIF era, which is expected to deliver roughly 60 times more anti jam capability than earlier systems. Continued investment in GPS III launches and follow on GPS IIIF satellites is intended to ensure that U.S. and allied forces retain assured access to accurate navigation and timing, even when facing sophisticated electronic warfare threats.

To further strengthen GPS capabilities, SV09 carries a laser retroreflector array designed to improve measurements of Earth's orientation within the GPS coordinate system. This payload will support more precise tracking of the satellite's orbit and contribute to refinements in the geodetic framework that underlies global positioning services. Improved knowledge of Earth's orientation can help enhance overall system accuracy for both military and civilian users who depend on centimeter level positioning and highly stable timing references.

Lockheed Martin reports that it has completed production of the first ten GPS III satellites, designated SV01 through SV10. While those spacecraft move through launch and deployment, the company is already manufacturing next generation GPS IIIF satellites, which will add new capabilities on top of the current GPS III platform. These future satellites are expected to incorporate advanced payloads, greater flexibility and further hardening against emerging threats in space and cyberspace.

The company frames the latest launch as part of its broader role as a global defense technology provider focused on innovation in all domain mission solutions. It emphasizes that modern GPS spacecraft are central to its 21st Century Security vision, which seeks to field integrated, resilient systems capable of withstanding contested conditions. With GPS III SV09 now in orbit and under checkout, Lockheed Martin and its government partners will work through testing and acceptance before the satellite becomes part of the operational GPS network that serves billions of users around the world.

