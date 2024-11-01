Global rock weathering model highlights path to slower warming

Enhanced rock weathering involves crushing silicate rocks into fine particles, spreading the rock dust on croplands, and allowing natural chemical reactions between the minerals and atmospheric carbon dioxide to bind carbon in stable mineral forms that can persist for thousands of years while enriching soils with nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and iron.
In a new study published in the journal Communications Sustainability, the team modeled different global adoption pathways for enhanced rock weathering and found that the approach could remove up to about 1 gigaton of carbon from the atmosphere per year by 2100, an amount comparable to the current annual emissions of a large industrialized economy.
The researchers showed that achieving this level of carbon removal depends on rapid and widespread uptake of the practice in the Global South, where warmer and wetter climatic conditions speed up rock weathering reactions and increase the amount of carbon that can be locked away in mineral form each year.
Senior author Chuan Liao, an assistant professor at Cornell University, said that if the technology scales as envisioned, countries in the Global South would eventually contribute the largest share of the carbon removal, and that technology transfer and well-designed global carbon markets could accelerate adoption in these regions while making the distribution of benefits more equitable.
Earlier studies typically assumed that farmers and regions around the world would adopt enhanced rock weathering at the same rate, but the new work introduces staggered adoption patterns, regional time lags and social tipping points that can speed or slow the spread of new mitigation technologies.
The modeling suggests that high-income countries are likely to lead in early deployment of enhanced rock weathering, but that nations such as India and Brazil and other parts of the Global South will overtake them by around 2050 as the practice spreads and local experience grows.
Depending on whether adoption follows a modest or aggressive trajectory, the analysis estimates that enhanced rock weathering could remove between 0.35 and 0.76 gigatons of carbon per year by 2050 and between 0.7 and 1.1 gigatons per year by 2100.
Beyond its climate benefits, the researchers emphasize that enhanced rock weathering can provide significant co-benefits for farmers by supplying key nutrients to soils, potentially reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers, lowering soil acidity and improving crop yields while generating new revenue streams from carbon credits.
Benjamin Z. Houlton, dean of the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a co-author of the study, said that better scientific predictions of enhanced rock weathering performance are crucial because the practice has strong potential to send carbon profits directly to farmers while helping to decarbonize the global food system.
Lead modeling work by postdoctoral researchers Ying Tu and Radine Rafols drew on historical data for the uptake of other agricultural innovations, including the adoption of fertilizers and irrigation, to create scenarios with early and late adopters across countries and regions and to project both conservative and ambitious futures for the spread of enhanced rock weathering.
Liao noted that expanding access to the practice in the Global South would not only maximize its carbon removal potential but also support smallholder farmers by directing carbon credit revenues to lower income regions and helping to stabilize or increase crop production under a changing climate.
For readers seeking additional background on this work and the broader context for enhanced rock weathering as a climate and agricultural solution, Cornell University has provided a detailed overview in its institutional news channels.
Research Report:Scaling up enhanced rock weathering for equitable climate change mitigation
Related Links
Cornell University
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
International crew takes off for space station
Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA
Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
Ariane 6 four booster launcher completes on schedule mission
Stoke Space expands Series D funding to $860M to drive Nova launch development
China verifies Long March 10 booster splashdown and crew escape in key lunar test
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction
NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
India court clears mega project on sensitive island
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space
Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets
JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system
Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters