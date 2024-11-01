Climate activist group files second lawsuit against Sweden

The group behind the lawsuit, Aurora, first tried to sue the Swedish state in late 2022.
Sweden's Supreme Court in February 2025 ruled that the complaint filed against the state -- brought by an individual, with 300 other people joining it as a class action lawsuit -- was inadmissible.
The court at the time noted the "very high requirements for individuals to have the right to bring such a claim" against a state.
"We still have a chance to get out of the planetary crises and build a safe and fair world. But this requires that rich countries that emit as much as Sweden stop breaking the law," Aurora spokesperson Ida Edling said in a statement Friday.
The group, which said the lawsuit had been filed with the Stockholm District Court Friday, said it believes the Swedish state is obligated "to reduce Sweden's emissions as much and as quickly as necessary in order for the country to be in line with its fair share".
"This means that emissions from several sectors must reach zero before 2030," the group said, while noting this was 15 years before Sweden's currently set targets.
The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency as well as the OECD warned last year that Sweden was at risk of not reaching its own goal of net zero emissions by 2045.
While the first lawsuit was unsuccessful, the group noted that international courts had made several landmark decisions since the first suit was filed, spotlighting two in particular.
In an April 2024 decision, Europe's top rights court, the European Court of Human Rights, ruled that Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle climate change, the first country ever to be condemned by an international tribunal for not taking sufficient action to curb global warming.
In 2025, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that countries violating their climate obligations were committing an "unlawful" act.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
Autophage rocket concept wins EU prize for debris free launch technology
SpaceX eyes IPO timed to planet alignment and Musk birthday: report
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
NASA Testing Advances Space Nuclear Propulsion Capabilities
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
Scaling rules for metamaterials promise better implants and safer devices
Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters