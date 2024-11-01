24/7 Space News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Climate activist group files second lawsuit against Sweden

by AFP Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Feb 6, 2026

A group of climate activists said Friday they were filing another lawsuit against the Swedish state for alleged climate inaction, after the Supreme Court threw out their case last year.

The group behind the lawsuit, Aurora, first tried to sue the Swedish state in late 2022.

Sweden's Supreme Court in February 2025 ruled that the complaint filed against the state -- brought by an individual, with 300 other people joining it as a class action lawsuit -- was inadmissible.

The court at the time noted the "very high requirements for individuals to have the right to bring such a claim" against a state.

"We still have a chance to get out of the planetary crises and build a safe and fair world. But this requires that rich countries that emit as much as Sweden stop breaking the law," Aurora spokesperson Ida Edling said in a statement Friday.

The group, which said the lawsuit had been filed with the Stockholm District Court Friday, said it believes the Swedish state is obligated "to reduce Sweden's emissions as much and as quickly as necessary in order for the country to be in line with its fair share".

"This means that emissions from several sectors must reach zero before 2030," the group said, while noting this was 15 years before Sweden's currently set targets.

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency as well as the OECD warned last year that Sweden was at risk of not reaching its own goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

While the first lawsuit was unsuccessful, the group noted that international courts had made several landmark decisions since the first suit was filed, spotlighting two in particular.

In an April 2024 decision, Europe's top rights court, the European Court of Human Rights, ruled that Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle climate change, the first country ever to be condemned by an international tribunal for not taking sufficient action to curb global warming.

In 2025, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that countries violating their climate obligations were committing an "unlawful" act.




