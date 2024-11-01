UN expert slams harsh sanctions on climate activists in Norway

Michel Forst, the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, described as "highly troubling" the Norwegian supreme court rulings in December, which handed the protesters prison time and steep fines.
Forst is an independent expert appointed to monitor compliance with the UN's Aarhus Convention, which provides for justice in environmental matters.
He warned in a statement that imposing harsh sentences for the offence of "aggravated damage" violated the convention.
The two judgements "may demonstrate a lack of understanding of Norway's obligations under ... the Aarhus Convention in relation to the protection of persons engaging in peaceful environmental protest", he said.
Two of the activists, Anne Klenge and Joachim Skahjem, had sought in November 2022 to highlight Norway's failures in reducing carbon emissions and its ongoing oil exploration policy with an action in Oslo's Vigeland Sculpture Park.
Forst said they had thrown "washable water-based paint" on the Monolith, which towers over the park, as well as several other nearby sculptures.
A year later, Esther Hjerrild and Fridtjof Klareng Dale "sprayed washable water-based paint" on the exterior of Norway's climate and environment ministry.
All four activists were ultimately sentenced to prison terms of up to 50 days, while Hjerrild and Klareng Dale received a particularly steep compensation claim of nearly 1.2 million kroner ($120,000), which they were ordered to pay within two weeks of the verdict.
"In a highly troubling development, the supreme court decided to impose even harsher sentences on the environmental defenders than the lower courts had done," Forst said.
The expert, who does not speak on behalf of the UN, stressed that Norway as a party to the Aarhus Convention had a "specific obligation to ensure the protection of environmental defenders".
And "while law-breaking during a peaceful environmental protest may be sanctioned", he added, it must be "reasonable, proportional and pursue a legitimate public purpose".
Forst said the sanctions instead appeared to be "punitive and repressive", warning that the "criminalisation of persons engaged in peaceful environmental protest and civil disobedience is a major threat to democracy".
"This must sound the alarm for any member of the public in Norway who cares about the environment and maintaining a safe civic space," he said.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires
Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China
What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'
ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight
Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle
Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability
Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate
The electrifying science behind Martian dust
Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
|
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems
China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries
Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution
Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star
Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space
Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters