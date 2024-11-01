24/7 Space News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 UN expert slams harsh sanctions on climate activists in Norway

UN expert slams harsh sanctions on climate activists in Norway

by AFP Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Feb 2, 2026

A UN expert took Norway to task Monday over "punitive and repressive" sanctions slapped on four activists who threw paint on sculptures and a government ministry to protest oil exploration.

Michel Forst, the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, described as "highly troubling" the Norwegian supreme court rulings in December, which handed the protesters prison time and steep fines.

Forst is an independent expert appointed to monitor compliance with the UN's Aarhus Convention, which provides for justice in environmental matters.

He warned in a statement that imposing harsh sentences for the offence of "aggravated damage" violated the convention.

The two judgements "may demonstrate a lack of understanding of Norway's obligations under ... the Aarhus Convention in relation to the protection of persons engaging in peaceful environmental protest", he said.

Two of the activists, Anne Klenge and Joachim Skahjem, had sought in November 2022 to highlight Norway's failures in reducing carbon emissions and its ongoing oil exploration policy with an action in Oslo's Vigeland Sculpture Park.

Forst said they had thrown "washable water-based paint" on the Monolith, which towers over the park, as well as several other nearby sculptures.

A year later, Esther Hjerrild and Fridtjof Klareng Dale "sprayed washable water-based paint" on the exterior of Norway's climate and environment ministry.

All four activists were ultimately sentenced to prison terms of up to 50 days, while Hjerrild and Klareng Dale received a particularly steep compensation claim of nearly 1.2 million kroner ($120,000), which they were ordered to pay within two weeks of the verdict.

"In a highly troubling development, the supreme court decided to impose even harsher sentences on the environmental defenders than the lower courts had done," Forst said.

The expert, who does not speak on behalf of the UN, stressed that Norway as a party to the Aarhus Convention had a "specific obligation to ensure the protection of environmental defenders".

And "while law-breaking during a peaceful environmental protest may be sanctioned", he added, it must be "reasonable, proportional and pursue a legitimate public purpose".

Forst said the sanctions instead appeared to be "punitive and repressive", warning that the "criminalisation of persons engaged in peaceful environmental protest and civil disobedience is a major threat to democracy".

"This must sound the alarm for any member of the public in Norway who cares about the environment and maintaining a safe civic space," he said.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Climate setbacks mount as king warns, court acts, and floods worsen in Africa
 Windsor, United Kingdom (AFP) Jan 28, 2026
 King Charles III has warned the world is "rapidly going backwards" in curbing climate change and biodiversity loss, in an Amazon Prime documentary getting a Windsor Castle premiere Wednesday. The British monarch, a lifelong environmentalist who has rallied global leaders and institutions to the cause, called for greater mitigation efforts "as fast as we can". "It's rapidly going backwards," the king said of the current situation, in the feature-length film "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision". ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
CLIMATE SCIENCE
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
CLIMATE SCIENCE
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.