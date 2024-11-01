24/7 Space News
WATER WORLD
 Artificial wetlands help clean runoff and support circular agriculture
illustration only

Artificial wetlands help clean runoff and support circular agriculture

by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 16, 2026

On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, researchers at the Institute of Water and Environmental Engineering (IIAMA) at the Universitat Politecnica de Valencia are highlighting the role of artificial wetlands as key tools for improving water quality, protecting soils and mitigating diffuse pollution from urban and agricultural sources.

Within the TED2021 Rainwetpipa project, funded by PRTR funds, the team has analysed the hydraulic behaviour and purification capacity of the Tancat de la Pipa free water surface constructed wetland in the Albufera de Valencia Natural Park as it receives a mixture of urban and agricultural runoff.

According to IIAMA researcher Adrian Martinez, the results confirm that artificial wetlands act as buffer systems capable of mitigating pollution peaks and significantly improving water quality, even when they are exposed to variable pollutant loads and have not been specifically designed for those exact conditions.

The work, carried out by researchers Adrian Martinez-Biosca, Carmen Hernandez-Crespo, Enrique Asensi, Ignacio Andres-Domenech, Vicent Benedito-Dura and Miguel Martin from IIAMA-UPV, together with M. Eugenia Rodrigo-Santamalia from the Research Institute for Mediterranean Agroforestry of the UPV, examined both hydrodynamics and water quality across the wetland system.

Among the main findings, the wetland demonstrated a high retention capacity for suspended solids, with removal values approaching 80 percent of incoming material as a result of natural sedimentation processes that occur as water flows slowly through the shallow cells.

The researchers also observed a significant reduction in ammoniacal nitrogen concentrations, driven by a combination of dilution, retention in the wetland matrix and biogeochemical transformations such as nitrification, which are crucial for preventing eutrophication and protecting downstream aquatic ecosystems.

The study underlines the importance of hydraulic design in constructed wetlands, showing that configurations with multiple cells arranged in parallel can improve water residence time and treatment efficiency by distributing flows more evenly and reducing short-circuiting.

"These results provide relevant technical criteria for the design and optimisation of new green infrastructure aimed at treating contaminated water," notes IIAMA researcher Carmen Hernandez, who participated in the study.

This growing body of scientific knowledge is being transferred directly into applied projects such as VALPURIN (Development of nature-based solutions for the sustainable treatment of slurry and subsequent recovery of its fractions), funded by the Valencian Innovation Agency and involving IIAMA-UPV, Global Omnium and Servyeco.

The VALPURIN project seeks to minimise the environmental impact of agricultural waste, particularly livestock slurry, on soil and water resources by developing and validating innovative treatment trains that can recover useful fractions while reducing pollutant loads.

As part of this approach, VALPURIN is promoting the use of artificial wetlands as nature-based solutions that can transform slurry into new usable resources, supporting circular economy models in the agricultural and livestock sector and contributing to climate change mitigation efforts.

Overall, IIAMA stresses its commitment to applied research, knowledge transfer and the development of sustainable, nature-based solutions that help protect aquatic ecosystems while enabling more efficient and resilient water resource management.

Research Report: Hydrodynamic and water quality modelling of a free water surface constructed wetland for urban runoff mitigation

Related Links
 Institute of Water and Environmental Engineering
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
UK's crumbling canals threatened with collapse
 Whitchurch, United Kingdom (AFP) Feb 11, 2026
 On a misty winter's day in the English midlands, engineers struggled to drag stranded narrowboats from a waterless, mud-filled canal that collapsed weeks earlier, in a delicate, multi-million-pound rescue operation. The sight starkly illustrated an ongoing battle to maintain the UK's historic, yet deteriorating, waterways. Britain's canal network "is facing pressure it has never faced before," said Charlie Norman, director of campaigns at the Inland Waterways Association (IWA), an independent ch ... read more
WATER WORLD
International crew takes off for space station

 NASA confirms first flight to ISS since medical evacuation

 The coming end of ISS, symbol of an era of global cooperation

 Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February
WATER WORLD
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test
WATER WORLD
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim
WATER WORLD
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
WATER WORLD
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
WATER WORLD
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 SoftBank rides AI boom to post $1.6 billion net profit

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias
WATER WORLD
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
WATER WORLD
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.